GMA's most famous anchors who've left the show: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes — and one renowned late night host

Good Morning America has been on the air since November 1975, and in its nearly five-decade run has seen a host of leading journalists command the helm of the morning news show.

Currently, the main 7 AM-9 AM slot is heralded by longtime anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, plus NFL legend Michael Strahan, who joined in 2016.

However, over the years, several notable names have walked down ABC News studios' hallowed halls, having led partnerships on the show that have spanned years.

Take a look below at some of the most prominent hosts in GMA who've left the show behind, for one reason or another, from recently reunited vets, to a late night host you might be familiar with…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Charlie Gibson Charlie Gibson, now 81, is a prominent name in the broadcast news industry, and spent a majority of his on-screen tenure with ABC News, joining in 1975 and staying till his retirement in 2009. LATEST: GMA's Robin Roberts bids heartfelt goodbye following 'magical' opportunity He joined as a field correspondent before being promoted to host of GMA, staying in that position from 1987-1998, and once again from 1999-2006 with Diane Sawyer. It was during his initial run, though, that the show became the most-watched morning show on American TV, and he achieved that with…

2/ 7 © Getty Images Joan Lunden Joan Lunden, now 73, began her career with ABC News in 1975 as well, being promoted to host of GMA in 1980, a position she maintained till 1997 during which she interviewed several Presidents, covered five Olympics, and two royal weddings. Recently, Joan and Charlie reunited in surprising fashion — the pair made their theater in Falmouth, Massachusetts over the weekend to perform the play Love Letters for charity. Joan returned to TV in 2014 as a special correspondent for competitor NBC's Today.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Diane Sawyer During his second stint as anchor, Charlie hosted alongside Diane Sawyer, now 78. After a few years working with the Nixon administration, Diane began her career with CBS News before moving to ABC in 1989. TRENDING: GMA's Michael Strahan's retirement from TV in his own words — what he said about future plans One of the most high-profile women in broadcast journalism, Diane helped usher in a new age for GMA as a co-anchor from 1999-2009, also hosting World News Tonight, 20/20, and Primetime at different points of time. Since stepping away from World News Tonight in 2014, she has remained with the network, working on specials and conducting major interviews.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Stephen Colbert You might be surprised to learn that in the late '90s, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host, now 60, was once a correspondent for GMA. Well, technically speaking, at least. While still developing his footing with comedy, and freelancing with the likes of Saturday Night Live, he filmed several humorous correspondent segments for GMA. However, only two of them were ever produced, and only one was aired. Stephen soon got his break, however, with The Daily Show and Strangers with Candy.