GMA's most famous anchors who've left the show: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes — and one renowned late night host

He joined as a field correspondent before being promoted to host of GMA, staying in that position from 1987-1998, and once again from 1999-2006 with Diane Sawyer. It was during his initial run, though, that the show became the most-watched morning show on American TV, and he achieved that with…
Joan Lunden
Joan Lunden, now 73, began her career with ABC News in 1975 as well, being promoted to host of GMA in 1980, a position she maintained till 1997 during which she interviewed several Presidents, covered five Olympics, and two royal weddings.
Recently, Joan and Charlie reunited in surprising fashion — the pair made their theater in Falmouth, Massachusetts over the weekend to perform the play Love Letters for charity. Joan returned to TV in 2014 as a special correspondent for competitor NBC's Today.
Diane Sawyer
During his second stint as anchor, Charlie hosted alongside Diane Sawyer, now 78. After a few years working with the Nixon administration, Diane began her career with CBS News before moving to ABC in 1989.
One of the most high-profile women in broadcast journalism, Diane helped usher in a new age for GMA as a co-anchor from 1999-2009, also hosting World News Tonight, 20/20, and Primetime at different points of time. Since stepping away from World News Tonight in 2014, she has remained with the network, working on specials and conducting major interviews.
Stephen Colbert
You might be surprised to learn that in the late '90s, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host, now 60, was once a correspondent for GMA. Well, technically speaking, at least.
While still developing his footing with comedy, and freelancing with the likes of Saturday Night Live, he filmed several humorous correspondent segments for GMA. However, only two of them were ever produced, and only one was aired. Stephen soon got his break, however, with The Daily Show and Strangers with Candy.
Amy Robach
Amy Robach, now 51, made a name for herself as a top-notch journalist for nearly a decade with NBC News before joining ABC in 2012, serving as a fill-in host and contributor. In March 2020, she started co-hosting Pandemic: What You Need to Know, which eventually became GMA3: What You Need to Know.
T.J. Holmes, 46, had worked extensively with CNN, BET Networks, and MSNBC before joining ABC as a freelance anchor in 2014, being made the permanent host of World News Now later that year. In September 2020, he became co-anchor of GMA3 with Amy.
After their relationship came to light in December 2022, the couple were controversially terminated. In the time since, they've remained together and now host the podcast Amy & T.J. for the iHeart network.
After being promoted to co-host of GMA3 in 2020, the renowned physician was named the network's chief medical correspondent and chief health and medical editor, frequently also making appearances on the main GMA and other ABC News shows. She left to focus on her own company, named Ajenda.