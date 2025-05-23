T.J. Holmes hints he's married Amy Robach with telling one-word comment

T.J. Holmes dropped a huge hint that he and Amy Robach have finally tied the knot after they sparked engagement rumors in March.

The 47-year-old used several adoring words to introduce Amy on their "I Do Part 2" podcast earlier this week, but there was one, in particular, that alluded to a major shift in their relationship status.

"If you got love right the first time around, this ain't the show for you. I'm T.J. Holmes, alongside my friend, my partner, my podcast co-host Amy Robach," he told listeners in the May 21 episode.

T.J. then paused before admitting that the introduction felt "so impersonal" and opted to redo his intro and referred to Amy as his "spouse".

© Getty Images T.J. referred to Amy as his spouse

"With my person, my partner, my spouse," he said, before asking Amy: "What's the right way to put it?"

Amy was quick to suggest he call her the "love of my life", before he responded: "Love of my life – there it is! That you had to feed me that line is a little disturbing."

© Getty Images Amy was seen with a ring on her wedding ring finger at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The couple sparked speculation they had taken their relationship to the next level when Amy was spotted wearing a huge ring on her left ring finger at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.

Marriage

T.J. and Amy have been very candid about their thoughts on marriage, and both appear keen to exchange vows.

In an episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast in December, the former GMA3 stars revealed it was a case of when, not if, they are going to marry.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. have spoken about getting married in the past

"When? Sooner rather than later," T.J. said during a conversation about marriage. "And I say that based on my exclusive conversations with the bride."

He added: "We're not trying to figure things out. We're not trying to see if we want to be together. We're not doing a trial run. That's not where we are. The decision has been made to spend a life together."

Calling marriage "a byproduct of what's happening," T.J. made it clear that the couple is deeply committed. "It’s coming," he said confidently.

© Instagram T.J. said before their marriage is 'coming'

Amy agreed, emphasizing the distinction between their views on marriage and weddings.

"We've talked about marriage. We haven't talked about a wedding. And there is a difference between the two," she noted.

In a podcast episode in April 2024, Amy confirmed she and T.J. have agreed to "commit to each other".

© Instagram Amy and T.J. have committed to each other

"Mentally, emotionally, we've absolutely agreed to commit to each other," she said. "I have said this to you, and I believe you've said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life."

Amy added: "I want a life partner. I want someone who is with me. I like spending the night with you and waking up with you."

© Instagram Amy and T.J. began dating in 2022

The couple's romance came to light in November 2022. At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

While many reports claimed Amy and T.J. embarked on an affair, they confirmed they were both separated from their partners and in the middle of divorce proceedings when their relationship began.