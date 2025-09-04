Shania Twain makes very rare comments about ex-husband Mutt Lange who married her best friend

Shania Twain is basking in marital bliss nearly 15 years into her marriage with Swiss Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud, who has become her biggest fan and constant companion on the road as well. However, on the odd occasion, the singer will look back on the shocking affair that led to their initial divorces, which ended up bringing them together in the first place. In a new interview, the Canadian country-pop sensation is sharing her take on how her first marriage almost clouded the perception of one of her biggest hits.

Speaking with ETalk in a video uploaded to TikTok just last week, the star, who recently celebrated her milestone 60th birthday, explained that for the longest time, she contemplated giving up performing one of her earliest and to-date biggest hits – two-time Grammy winner "You're Still the One."

© Getty Images Shania Twain looked back on the impact of her divorce from Robert John "Mutt" Lange on one of her biggest hits

"Well, I'm not just saying this because it seems obvious, but 'You're Still the One' really is one of my favorites to do live," she said at first of her feelings about the track now. "I've gone through quite a few stages with that song, of not really even wanting to sing it live for a while, just thinking, 'Well, okay, I'm divorced now, does it really mean what it used to mean when I wrote it?'"

However, things eventually turned around for Shania, who discovered a "newfound appreciation" for the country love ballad. "I have for a while," she explained, attributing her renewed interest in the song to its popularity among her fans. "It's mostly fans, fans love it, they want to hear it."

"It means so much to them in so many ways. They're either getting married to it, or have been married to it, or had an anniversary, or a friendship, or whatever it is," the mom-of-one continued. "It's more the meaning that it is, or that it represents, to everybody else that makes it so meaningful to me again."

© Getty Images The pair were married from 1993 until their 2010 divorce, and worked together closely

The 1998 hit was released as a single from Shania's groundbreaking album Come On Over, still one of the best selling LPs of all time and the highest selling album by a female solo artist. It was written as a response to criticism of her marriage to Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who was a co-writer and producer on the track, and eventually earned acclaim for its romantic lyrics.

© Getty Images "You're Still the One" netted Shania two Grammy Awards in 1999

It was a huge crossover success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (her highest charter to date) and ranks at No. 94 on Billboard's All Time chart. It was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 1999, including Song and Record of the Year, and eventually took home Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The song has become a staple of nearly every Shania concert setlist ever since.

© Getty Images Shania and Frédéric Thiébaud started dating soon after their respective splits, and tied the knot in 2011

The "From This Moment On" hitmaker and Mutt, now 76, tied the knot in 1993. They were married until 2010, when his affair with her then best friend and assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud was exposed. Shania found comfort in Marie-Anne's own husband Frédéric, with the pair falling in love themselves and eventually tying the knot in 2011.