Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shania Twain turns 60: check out her completely unrecognizable photo from TV debut as a teen
Subscribe
Shania Twain turns 60: check out her completely unrecognizable photo from TV debut as a teen

Shania Twain turns 60: check out her completely unrecognizable photo from TV debut as a teen

The "You're Still the One" singer made her debut at the age of 14 on CBC's The Tommy Hunter Show, kickstarting a four-decade long career as a performer

Shania Twain performs at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on July 16, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Happy birthday Shania Twain! The legendary Canadian country-pop singer is not only marking a milestone birthday, but adding another checkpoint in her legendary career, which has spanned over four decades. While she officially began making music in the 1980s, and released her debut studio album Shania Twain in 1993, her big break came when she was just a teenager, a 14-year-old invited to perform on one of CBC's most popular musical programs.

As the story goes, back in 1980, a young Shania, who then went by her birth name of "Eileen Twain," had been noticed by local scouts and was invited to make her TV debut on The Tommy Hunter Show, a CBC country music program that began in 1965 and ran until 1982. It has also served as a launching pad for artists like Garth Brooks, Gordon Lightfoot, The Judds and Yvonne Murray.

As a teen, Shania still possessed her signature stage presence, but looked quite unrecognizable. The young singer wore her brunette chocolate brown locks down and just above shoulder length, sporting a full face of glam and wearing a dark brown blazer with matching high-waisted pants and a button down. She quickly made an impression with her performance of Tanya Tucker's "Texas (When I Die)."

Shania Twain on "The Tommy Hunter Show" on CBC in 1980© CBC

Shania Twain on "The Tommy Hunter Show" in 1980

Shania's TV debut

While her early musical experience came from earning money performing in bars at the age of eight, she got her start with her TV appearance and then enrolling at the Timmins High and Vocational School. Throughout the 1980s, she worked on her craft and toured with local groups like Longshot and Flirt.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Shania Twain's wildest stage looks
Shania Twain is seen on set of her music video 'Dance with the One That Brought You' circa May 1993.© Getty Images

Shania filming the music video for her song "Dance with the One That Brought You"

Shania circa 1993, her debut

After returning home to care for her siblings following her parents' death at 22, she changed her name to Shania and found a home with Mercury Nashville Records, who signed her within a few months. Her self-titled debut was released in 1993 and gained some traction among North American country circles. It was her subsequent 1995 album The Woman in Me, released in collaboration with future husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, that catapulted her to stardom.

Shania Twain in the Man I Feel Like A Woman video

Shania in the music video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Shania's career peaks

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker has often looked back on her troubled childhood, growing up in poverty in Ontario with her mother, stepfather and four siblings, and stated that she got her "education" singing in bars, recalling that being put in those uncomfortable situations was ultimately what taught her to be so strong and enterprising.

Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California© Getty Images

Shania performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2003

Her biggest supporter

Her mother was her biggest supporter, as she told The Guardian. "I was her hope, the one who would make it. I think she recognized the dysfunction in our life, and thought that side would be solved somehow along the way. She loved me as a mother as well, but she was very, very passionate about my talent. In terms of economic status, I couldn't afford to go to a performing arts school – my education was in a bar."

Country music star Shania Twain poses with her two Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, 24 February.© Getty Images

Shania holding her Grammy Awards in 1999

Country music icon

"Putting gas in the car to go to a bar for me to sing" even proved to be a source of tension because of their financial status. "That was not very fun for me, as a child, being caught in the middle… I hated it. They wanted success for me, but they just couldn't afford it. Money is often at the root of domestic violence, which was the case for us."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Read More