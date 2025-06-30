Shania Twain's lookalike son Eja's appearance over the years in rare photos

Shania Twain may be one of the most renowned musicians in the world, and an innovator in the world of country-pop, but when it comes to her personal life, she prefers keeping her life under wraps.

The singer, 59, has been married twice, welcoming her son Eja Lange in August 2001 with her first husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange.

Shania aims to keep Eja, now 23, out of the spotlight compared to herself or her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who documents much of her world travels and onstage experiences.

However, in the few times we've seen him, Eja has grown up outside of the spotlight to become his parents' absolute twin. Take a look at his appearance in photos over the years below…

© Instagram Eja is a musician Just like his mom, Eja is a musician, although displays more of a penchant for the production side of things. His Instagram bio says he enjoys "fantasy, soul, punk, alt rock." Shania previously told Sounds Like Nashville: "I think he'll enjoy music more just being the creator of the music. It's just really taxing being a performer, being the person out in front, unless that's what he really wants."

© Instagram He lives in Los Angeles While Shania divides her time between homes in Las Vegas and Switzerland, Eja primarily lives in LA, with Variety reporting that in 2021, he'd purchased a 3-bedroom home in the California hills for a cool $1.8 million. In 2007, Shania told People about her decision to primarily raise Eja in Switzerland with then-husband Mutt, away from the entertainment world. "I would like him to be well-rounded, humble and honest, without having to be deprived to develop that character."

© Instagram Raising him a feminist Shania has spoken about raising her son to be a supporter of women's rights, and developing an appreciation for the ones in his life and circle. "I think Eja has learned, just for example, that women are completely capable of their own independence, independent decision making, independent financial support, independent dreaming," she shared on the Allison Interviews podcast.

© Instagram Mom's biggest fan Several of Eja's rare photos have come from appearances with his mom backstage, such as posing here with Slash after a show. In fact, he even had a hand in co-writing one of the songs on her latest studio album, 2023's Queen of Me (he co-wrote "Number One"). "It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing," the "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer recalled to Audacy's Katie & Company.

© Instagram Blonde ambition Eja is also a blonde, just like his mom and rarely-seen dad, but definitely in contrast to his stepdad Frédéric. Eja and Frédéric are extremely close, though, with the latter having raised him since he was a child, with his parents separating in 2008. "[He] has been the most constant companion and support for both Eja and I," Shania told People months before tying the knot with the Nestlé executive. "And having gone through the suffering of his family splitting apart at the same time and under the same extreme circumstances, he understands me better than anyone."