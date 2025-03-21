Sting and Trudie Styler celebrate happy family news

Sting and Trudie Styler have some incredibly exciting news in the family from their eldest child Mickey Sumner.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, who starred alongside Emma Stone and Steve Carrell in Battle of the Sexes, announced that she had reached an enormous personal milestone by sharing a series of pictures alongside her partner director Carter B Smith.

She captioned her post: "Been crushing on you since 2007. I can't wait to be your wife @carterbsmith [heart emoji] [ring emoji]".

Mickey posted three lovely photos of the happy couple to commemorate their thrilling engagement news, after a couple of years of dating.

Friends and family of the couple flocked to the comments to express their support. Justin Theroux, who got married earlier this week, commented with three clapping emojis and a red heart emoji.

Heather Styler, Mickey's aunt, also commented on the post, writing: "I could not be happier for you darling Mickey [heart eyes emoji] [red heart emoji]".

Other followers of the pair also left messages of support on the post. One penned: "True Love! So happy for you two! [red heart emoji] Wonderful!", while another wrote: "Congrats to two extraordinary people who are even more extraordinary together".

Sting and Trudie are as loved-up as ever

While their daughter celebrates her engagement, Sting and Trudie are just as affectionate as ever more than 30 years after getting married.

The film director recently shared a 'throwback' photo from their luxury holiday in the Maldives in March last year, and the two couldn't look more in love.

Standing on a sandy, white beach with enormous palm trees, Sting and Trudi were dressed in relaxed t-shirts, with her arms around his waist and his hand placed amorously on her face.

In a separate post shared by Trudie on Instagram, she revealed that their holiday had in fact been a Christmas present from Mickey.

The two stayed at the wonderful Soneva Fushi hotel in the Maldives, serving a five-star luxury experience on the island.

Another photo showed the pair enjoyed a sunset boat ride, taking in the unrivalled views of the tropical landscape.