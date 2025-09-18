Dan Walker's private family life with wife Sarah and three teenage kids

Dan Walker is perhaps best known for his previous role as presenter for BBC Breakfast, a position he held for six years between 2016 and 2022. The broadcaster, 48, then ventured over to Channel 5 News, with a stint on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in between, and is now fronting a Channel 5 lifestyle programme titled Yorkshire Great and Small, with fellow TV star Helen Skelton. The television series, which premiered its first season in September 2024, is back for series two as Dan and Helen explore the beauty, history and culture of the area.

But when he's not hiking the North York Moors or trekking down in the Dales, Dan spends his time at home in Sheffield with his wife, Sarah, and their three children, Susanna, 18, Jessica, 16, and Joe, 13. The family prefer to keep out of the spotlight, despite Dan's extensive career in broadcasting. Find out what we know…

When did Dan and Sarah meet?

Dan and Sarah met in 1999 when they were both studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Master's degree in broadcast journalism. The couple have since set up their family home in South Yorkshire, located not too far from the BBC offices in Salford. But his decision to live in the area was actually driven by sentimental reasons, as he told the Mail Online in 2018: "My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives. We both studied here, and it's where I began broadcasting."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Dan Walker attends the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England

When did Dan and Sarah get married?

The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in 2001, although no photos or details have been released of their wedding. They have now been married for 24 years and always mark the occasion. In 2022, to mark their 21-year wedding anniversary, Dan and Sarah enjoyed a special date night at Sardinian restaurant Domo near his family home in Sheffield.

© Photo: Instagram Dan Walker with his family, who chose to cover their faces with emojis to protect their privacy, and Dan's then-Strictly dance partner, Nadia Bychkova

What has Dan said about his marriage?

While he was performing on Strictly in 2021, he shared a rare photo with his wife and three kids – who all had their identities hidden – as they enjoyed dinner with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova. At the time, Dan also dedicated his romantic Viennese Waltz to Sarah and revealed it was a sentimental routine since it was performed to her favourite song, She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel. "I'm just going to gush over her for a moment," he said to Claudia Winkleman after his performance. "Because she's one of those people, the more you know her, the more you love her.

Dan and Helen Skelton are back for a new series of Yorkshire Great and Small View post on Instagram

"And I've known her and loved her for over half my life." As the camera focused on her, Dan continued: "There she is, she's absolutely amazing, she's such a special person, and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it."

The TV star also regularly marks their anniversary and Valentine's Day with glimpses inside their relationship. However, he admitted in his former column for iNews that he doesn't always get his gift-giving right! "My best gifts over the years have included posh chocolates, meals out and a surprise trip to see Les Miserables at the theatre," he wote, adding: "If watching Michael Ball belting out 'Empty Chairs and Empty Tables' was the height of my Valentinian prowess, then the low point came about a decade ago when I inexplicably decided to wrap a saucepan up with an accompanying card."