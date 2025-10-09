Sharon Osbourne receives big surprise at family home in bittersweet video on her first birthday since Ozzy Osbourne's death

Sharon Osbourne turned 72 today and her daughter Kelly Osbourne treated her to a special surprise. Kelly showed herself shushing viewers on social media as she softly showed off the birthday decor that she set up for her mother's big day. She expressed: "Shhh! So it's my mom's birthday today and I just decorated her room." Kelly panned towards a plethora of floating balloons and wrapped gifts before she showed Sharon under the sheets in her bed. She comically continued: "And she's still sleeping." Check out the video below.

Jack Osbourne paid tribute to his mom on his social media as well. He shared a slow-motion video of a white falcon landing on Shannon's hand. The overlaid text read: "Happy birthday mum," with a white heart. Despite the kids' positive wishes, Shannon's birthday festivities come during a bittersweet time, being that it's her first birthday since Ozzy Ozbourne's death at the age of 76 in July 2025. The mother-of-two hasn't been taking the change lightly during her tumultuous healing journey.

Jack previously opened up about how his mother has been doing since the singer's passing. He revealed: "You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK.' It's ups and downs," per Rolling Stone. The podcaster admitted: "She's just trying to figure out where to go from here, how to navigate, what's the new norm, what's the new baseline: 'What do I do without my person?'"

© Getty Images Ozzy passed away in July

Despite the difficulties, Jack spoke about how he looked forward to spending his mom's birthday with her and said: "But she's got a lot of love and support around her. I'm bringing her back to L.A. this week. Actually, I'm flying over to England tomorrow, because it's her birthday on Thursday." Jack revealed that after his father's funeral service, the family was together at the house, and something unexplainable happened that he was emotionally moved and motivated by.

© Getty Images Kelly surprised her mom for her birthday

He explained: "After the funeral, we sat at home and everyone was just having a tough morning, and I opened up my phone and a video popped into my feed, and it was my dad on David Letterman a week after Randy [Rhoads] has passed. David Letterman asked him, 'I'm surprised you came. You've been going through it right now.' My dad's response is 'I'm about rock & roll, and I've got to keep moving forward, and I've got a job to do.' And I held it up. I was like, 'See, he's telling us. Got to keep going.'"

© Getty Images Jack previously got candid about how his mom has been doing

During September, Sharon opened up about the challenging situation for the first time on social media. She expressed: "I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you've shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it's carried me through many nights."

© Getty Images The pair have been together for decades

Alongside her sweet caption she shared a video of Kelly and herself at a falconry, and she expressed: "Though I'm still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They'll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It's a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical." She concluded: "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."