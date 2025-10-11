Nicole Kidman reflects on feeling 'broken' as she navigates Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has opened up about "surviving" difficult periods in her life in the wake of her split from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. The Babygirl star sat down for a new interview following the news that she has filed for divorce from Keith and reflected on "painful" and "difficult" moments that she has experienced but ultimately survived despite feeling "broken" at the time. While Nicole didn't mention Keith directly, it appears she may apply the same methods she has used in the past to cope with their split.

"As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I've learned. I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, and I've survived a lot," she told Harper's Bazaar this week as she discussed her role as a Clé de Peau Beauté global ambassador. "It’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying, 'This is what I've learned, take from it what you will,'" she added.

Discussing moving past "devastating" moments while admitting that the best part of getting older is the "experiences that you've accumulated," Nicole said that no matter what, "I do know that I will get through it." She explained: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You're going to have to feel it.

"You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass." She added: "Sometimes I feel like I'm really, really, really old because I've had so many life experiences."

Nicole reflected on surviving 'painful' moments

Nicole and Keith split after 19 years of marriage

Nicole's honest comments come after news of her and Keith's separation at the end of last month. The actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007. According to court documents obtained by People, Nicole listed their date of separation as the date of filing and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, 2025

Despite the separation, Nicole and Keith are expected to continue co-parenting their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, according to court documents. While Nicole will be the "primary residential parent" to the girls and care for them 306 days out of the year, Keith will have custody for just 59 days.

Nicole and Keith will co-parent their two daughters

Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from the country music star, 57, who'd been living separately from his movie star wife, 58, since earlier this summer. The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album High, and Nicole's various projects, such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.