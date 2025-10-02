What Nicole Kidman's exes have said about dating her: Keith Urban, Tom Cruise, Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shocked Hollywood earlier this week when it was revealed that they'd made the decision to quietly separate. Just a day after news of the separation broke, it was revealed that the actress had filed for divorce from her husband and decided to end her second marriage after 20 years together. The pair first met in January 2005 during the making of G'Day LA and, after over a year of dating, tied the knot in June 2006.

The pair are also the proud parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with the former quickly making her return to the spotlight in the wake of the news and walking the runway for Jonathan Anderson's freshman Dior show at Paris Fashion Week earlier today, October 1. Neither Nicole, 58, nor Keith, 57, have publicly commented on the matter.

While Keith has been more reserved when it comes to his private life over his decades in the spotlight, Nicole has enjoyed a much higher profile since breaking into the big time in the '80s, and becoming a Hollywood star on the rise by the '90s. By the early aughts, she had been divorced once but also starred in some of the decade's biggest projects and won an Oscar.

As a result, Nicole has also been in her fair share of high-profile relationships during her years in the spotlight too. Read on below for more on what her exes have said about her and their romance, from her two ex-husbands to her first serious partners…

© Getty Images Nicole with Canadian-Australian actor Tom Burlinson Tom Burlinson In the mid-1980s, Nicole dated her Windrider co-star Tom Burlinson, now 69, who was 11 years older than her. He told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2020: "Nicole Kidman and I made a movie, Windrider, in 1986 and dated for three years. I was 11 years older and it was her first relationship with a man as an adult." "We had happy times, but she had her own path to take in life." He did add though: "One thing that has been written about us, which is incorrect, is that I asked her to marry me and she said no. I've only proposed once in my life."

© Getty Images Nicole's ex Marcus Graham Marcus Graham In the late '80s, she dated Australian actor Marcus Graham, though they eventually broke up when she starred in Days of Thunder with Tom Cruise and fell in love with him. In 2023, Marcus, now 61, noted to Woman's World that at the time, their breakup caused a lot of hurt. "A brilliant, gorgeous, talented actress meets big Hollywood movie star and he says, 'Come with me.' I think you say, 'Go, are you mad?' It must have been wonderful for her." "I was devastated and heartbroken, but that's the way it goes, isn't it?" he continued. While he said he "cried for a long time" and was "really hurt and confused" over the ordeal, he doesn't bear any ill will toward her. "I don't have anything bad to say about Nicole," he affirmed.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Nicole and her first husband, Tom Cruise Tom Cruise Nicole met Tom, now 63, in 1989, and they tied the knot a year later, welcoming two children together. However, the couple divorced by 2001. While the Moulin Rouge actress has reflected on her divorce more openly, Tom's comments have been more sparing. He told Vanity Fair in 2002 of the divorce: "She knows why, and I know why. She's the mother of my children, and I wish her well." "Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there's a point at which you just sometimes have to face the brutal reality," he concluded. Earlier this year, however, he spoke of her for the first time in nearly two decades for Sight and Sound in reference to their 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut. "I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she's a great actress," he simply noted.

© Getty Images Nicole and former fiancé Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz Between 2002-03, Nicole dated rocker Lenny Kravitz, and during that time, the two were also briefly engaged. However, their relationship eventually came to an end, although the exact details still remain a mystery. She was, however, close with his daughter Zoë, later starring with her in Big Little Lies. When that news made the rounds in 2017, Lenny, now 61, affirmed that he and his ex were on great terms while speaking with Mr. Porter's The Journal. "Nicole is amazing," he gushed. "Zoë and she hadn't spent time together since she was younger, since Nicole and I were together, so that was great."