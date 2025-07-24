Nicole Kidman makes shocking international move without Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is reportedly planning a move to sunny Portugal in a surprise switch for the Babygirl actress, who shares her home base in Nashville with her husband, Keith Urban.

The mother of four has lodged an application to become a Portuguese resident, as per the local media outlet SIC Notícias.

Sea change

© FilmMagic Nicole applied for residency in Portugal

According to the publication, Nicole submitted her application to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) and is house hunting in Cascais, a wealthy seaside area near Lisbon. She reportedly bought a property with Keith in Parque das Nações in the nation's capital in 2023.

Interestingly, her husband did not submit a residency request, and is getting ready to head to Australia on his High and Alive Tour.

Nicole is reportedly looking to purchase a home at Costa Terra Golf Club & Ocean Club in Comporta, where a slew of A-listers like George Clooney, Princess Eugenie and Paris Hilton own properties.

Home sweet home

© Vogue Nicole and Keith bought their Nashville home for $3.4 million

The duo own several properties worldwide, including a penthouse in Sydney, a country estate two hours south of the major city, and a duplex in New York, as well as their Nashville home.

Nicole and Keith purchased the Tennessee abode for $3.4 million. The beautiful property has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool, and is ideally located in Nashville for Keith's music career.

"It instantly felt like home to me," the Grammy winner told Rolling Stone. "Nashville felt very familiar to me because I grew up with so much American culture."

© Getty Images for ACM The pair enjoy the privacy that Nashville affords

The 58-year-old actress also loves the city, and enjoys the privacy that their property affords.

"Obviously, I work hard, but when I'm off, I'm off," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that."

Taking a break

© Disney She released two projects in 2025

Nicole has enjoyed an incredible couple of years in her career and released six projects in 2024 alone. That year, she starred in Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl, and the second season of Lioness.

She announced her plans to take a career break in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, referencing her only two projects that were scheduled for release in 2025.

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!” she said.

A dose of nostalgia

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo Sandra and Nicole starred in Practical Magic in 1998

Despite this claim, Nicole shared a snap from the Practical Magic 2 set in July, sending fans of the cult classic film into a frenzy. "The witches are back...Owens sisters' first day on set!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of her embracing her co-star Sandra Bullock.

"Makes me SO HAPPY!" wrote Reese Witherspoon in the comment section, while Kerry Washington added, "DAY MADE."

"So so excited!!!!!" commented Kristin Davis, as Kristen Chenoweth exclaimed, "These two!"

© @nicolekidman The duo reunited on the set of the sequel

The first film was released in 1998 and enjoyed moderate success at the box office, yet has built a cult following in the years since.

The film will mark Sandra's return to Hollywood after the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away in 2023 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

Her last project was the romantic comedy The Lost City alongside Channing Tatum, which dropped in 2022.

