Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after 19 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have seemingly separated. The couple are splitting up after 19 years of marriage, which HELLO! can confirm. Other reports on the matter suggest that the split came from an initiative by Keith, adding that they are currently living separately while fulfilling their work commitments as well. The pair tied the knot in June 2006 and welcomed daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, together, and were renowned for their amorous displays on the red carpet and public declarations of love.

Neither party has commented on the matter, with Keith currently on his world tour and Nicole balancing her work commitments, having recently finished filming on Practical Magic 2 and now devoting time to the coming season of Big Little Lies, after famously declaring she was taking the summer off following a busy few years.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have separated

The pair have often spoken about what makes their marriage tick, with Nicole recently telling W Magazine that the two love to sing in the shower together. "I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I'll hear his new songs forming. We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"

In a conversation with Allure, the Oscar-winning actress noted that she leaned on Keith often when she'd take on much heavier roles, such as in Nine Perfect Strangers, Holland, even Babygirl. "I'm working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy. It's not a fun place to be, but Keith's helped me. Even getting older, I think, you really start to expand rather than go inward."

Speaking with People recently, the actress reflected on realizing he was "the one" just a few months into their relationship, which began in 2005. "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," she remembered.

© Getty Images The couple were married for 19 years, tying the knot in June 2006

"That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry,'" she gushed, noting that time was "pretty intense" in her mind. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

© Getty Images The pair share daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose

She also said she considers being a wife and mom as a larger part of her identity than her career, even. "I remember talking to somebody once and they were like, 'What do you do?' I'm like, 'Well, primarily I have my family, I raise my kids, and I work'. I'm raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine. They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith… That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back."