Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's last public appearance together — body language expert weighs in

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce news shocked Hollywood. Earlier this week, it was revealed the pair had quietly separated, which HELLO! confirmed, and just a day later, it emerged that Nicole filed for divorce. While neither party has commented on the matter, their divorce proceedings have seemingly begun amicably, with conditions already being set on primary parental residence, $0 in spousal support or alimony, as well as division of any shared assets. Since then, their older daughter Sunday Rose also made an appearance at Jonathan Anderson's freshman show for Christian Dior, hitting the runway.

While the split came as a surprise, there may have been signs leading up to it we all missed. At least per celebrity astrologer and psychic Inbaal Honigman speaking on behalf of tarot reading platform Tarotoo. "Keith and Nicole's final sightings before announcing their separation may shed some light on the balance of powers between the two," she opines.

© Getty Images A body language expert analyzed Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's last public appearances

Honing in on their final red carpet appearance as a couple, the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards this past May, she notes a "sombre Keith," adding: "His eyes are lowered, showing him deep in thought, and his lips are lightly stretched into a smile but their corners are turned downwards. Keith is sad."

Inbaal similarly sees the same in the Babygirl actress. "Next to him, Nicole is smiling, but her smile doesn't quite reach her eyes. Ever the pro, Nicole's closed mouthed, subtle smile raises her cheeks, and exposes her dimples. She attempts to look bright." She points out some of the more subtle gestures as well. "The movie star tilts her head in an empathetic move. The head tilt signifies listening, showing that she's ready to communicate with her man."

She further highlights an imbalance of connection between the two, specifically in Nicole wanting to hold on to him while Keith pulls away, at least based on what their red carpet sighting seems to symbolize. "With her hand, Kidman grasps the lapel of her husband's velvet jacket. This is a curious move, as if she doesn't want to let go of him."

© Getty Images The pair's last red carpet together was the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in May

"But her body leans away from the musician. The red carpet picture reveals that the couple were already discussing their separation at that time, and that it was making them sad, but Nicole's possessive hand on Keith's coat indicates that she was struggling to let go at this stage. Keith's unhappy expression, when on a red carpet, suggests that he was too sad to even fake a smile."

© Getty Images She dubs Keith "sombre" while Nicole kept closer

Inbaal also took a look at their final time sighted in public together, in Nashville for the FIFA Club World Cup in June, where we see Keith "leaning on some railings, steadying himself – he appears slightly vulnerable. We also see his tongue darting to the corner of his mouth in a self-soothing gesture. Keith smiles, but it's a cheeky smile, as if he knows something nobody else knows."

© Getty Images "Keith smiles, but it's a cheeky smile, as if he knows something nobody else knows," while "Nicole stands, her body even and solid, on her own two feet."

"His eyes crinkle but his cheeks aren't rounded, this isn't a happy smile," she continued. "Nicole, on the other hand, isn't leaning on anything, so she feels strong and capable. Nicole stands, her body even and solid, on her own two feet."