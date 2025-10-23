Meet Gigi and Bella Hadid's big sister Alana who just got married

Gigi and Bella Hadid are proud sisters! Their big sister, Alana Hadid, married Ross Williams in an intimate ceremony held in their dad's backyard on Saturday, October 18. The models were bridesmaids in the wedding and both walked down the aisle barefoot. Alana, 42, wore a vintage Vivienne Westwood gown and a veil embroidered with wildflowers. And while the bride was particular about what she wore to her wedding, she let her bridal party wear what they wanted, just as long as it was green.

Alana's sisters are household names and staples of the biggest runways in the world – having just strutted for Victoria's Secret. And while Gigi, 30, and Bella, 29, are supermodels, their sister Alana was in the spotlight on her wedding day. So, who is the older sister of two of the most famous models in the world? Here's everything we know.

© Instagram Alana is Gigi and Bella's half-sister Alana was born in 1983 to Mohamed Hadid – Gigi and Bella's dad – and Mary Butler. The couple divorced in 1992, but remained close and even sat next to each other at Alana's wedding. Mohamed and Mary have another daughter, Marielle, who was born in 1980.

© Instagram Alana is a fashion designer and founder of the film label Watermelon Pictures The 42-year-old co-founded a loungewear and denim brand with stylist Emily Perlstein. She also has launched collaborations with Strathberry and ANZ Clothing, and created the eyewear brand, Hadid Eyewear. In April 2024, she launched the film company Watermelon Pictures which focuses on "cultural representation and social advocacy, and [is] dedicated to amplifying the voices of underrepresented filmmakers across the globe."

© Getty Images She is very close to her siblings Alana loves her siblings. She had Gigi, Bella, and their little brother Anwar Hadid, 26, in her bridal party. Gigi and Bella wore green dresses and Anwar was the "male-of-honor" per British Vogue. Alana told People in 2023: "We're a super supportive family of all the things that everyone's doing. We're always doing a million things, and we just support each other. They were like, 'You're going to kill it.'"

© Getty Images Alana walked the runway too Her sisters aren't the only models in the family. In August 2023, Alana made her runway debut when she opened the Saks Potts show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark. Since then, she has walked for Munth and Elena Velez. Alana told People: "I said yes, as it's something that I've decided to do in my 40s — just say yes to a lot of things, and it was amazing. It was phenomenal."