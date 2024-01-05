Bradley Cooper's A-list dating history: Renee Zellweger, Gigi Hadid, and more

Bradley Cooper has been lucky enough to call several beautiful women his partner over the years – but don't call him a "player".

"If you're a single man and you happen to be in this business, you're deemed a player," he said in a rare comment about his private life to People in 2011.

WATCH: Celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps

The Maestro star – who celebrated his 49th birthday on January 5 – has been married once, to Jennifer Esposito, and became a first-time dad in 2017 to daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk. But who else has Bradley been in a relationship with?

Bradley Cooper's dating history

Jennifer Esposito © Getty Images Actress Jennifer Esposito isn't just Bradley's ex-girlfriend – she's his ex-wife too. The couple had a whirlwind relationship and started dating in 2006 before tying the knot in December that same year. Four months later, the couple decided to "mutually" split, and Jennifer filed for divorce in May 2007 citing irreconcilable differences. It was finalized in November. Briefly speaking of their failed marriage in 2011 on The Howard Stern Show, Bradley said: "It was just something that happened. The good thing is, we both realized it... Sometimes you just realize it. It just wasn't right. It's interesting...things happen!"

Renee Zellweger © Getty Images Bradley's next high-profile relationship was with Renee Zellweger. The pair began dating in 2009 but first met back in 2006 when they filmed the horror movie Case 39. Like many of Bradley's relationships, they decided to keep out of the public eye as much as possible, but in 2010, the actor gushed about his girlfriend and former co-star, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I can't say enough about her. I just love her." He added: "I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her." The couple parted ways in March 2011 but proved there was no bad blood between them as they pictured enjoying each other's company during a reunion at the 2020 Oscars.

Zoe Saldana © Getty Images Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana was linked to Bradley after they starred together in 2012's The Words. Speaking of their chemistry on-screen, Zoe told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "We didn't care where the camera was. It was just like we were both part of this extensive conversation." They reportedly had an on/off relationship before it fizzled out at the end of 2012 due to their "busy schedules".

Suki Waterhouse © Getty Images British actress and model Suki Waterhouse – who is now expecting her first child with Robert Pattison – dated Bradley for two years, when she was 23 and he was 40. They first crossed paths at the Elle Style Awards in London in 2013 and "hit it off almost immediately", according to Suki. "We were dancing at the after-party, and he asked me if I fancied going to a club. We went to Cirque Le Soir in London – and he's a ridiculously good dancer," she told Rollacoaster magazine in 2014, adding: "We make a pretty good duo." Though the couple were rarely pictured together at the start of their relationship, Suki accompanied Bradley to several high-profile events during his promo for his film American Hustle. She also joined him for a White House State Dinner and was his date to the SAG Awards in 2014. They split in 2015 but remained friends, with the former couple even attending the Oscars together and enjoying dinner months after their breakup. However, in 2022, Suki revealed that Bradley "broke her heart" when she shared a TikTok video of herself with a beard filter. "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart," she said. When a fan replied: "Bradley Cooper besties," the actress confirmed her statement was about her ex-boyfriend when she hit the 'thumbs up' button on the comment.

Irina Shayk © Getty Images Bradley was first linked to Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk in 2015 after they were spotted at the Broadway musical Finding Neverland in April of that year. In 2017, the couple welcomed a daughter, Leah, with Bradley later telling NPR: "Having a child and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present." The couple were often spotted together and weren't shy about public displays of affection, but they remained coy when it came to discussing their relationship. In 2019, Irina revealed why she keeps her personal life private. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," she explained. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it." In June 2019, Bradley and Irina called time on their relationship, but they have remained close and successfully co-parent their daughter.

Gigi Hadid © Getty Images The A Star Is Born actor's latest girlfriend is reported to be model Gigi Hadid. In October 2023, they were spotted together on multiple occasions, including enjoying a group dinner with Taylor Swift. Gigi also publicly supported Bradley when she made an appearance at his Danny & Coop's Cheesesteak food truck in Manhattan in December, with several outlets claiming the couple is "getting more serious".

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.