Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline

As Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spend more and more time together, there's speculation that the duo will debut their relationship on the red carpet at the Oscars this year.

The actor is up for three awards: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture for his biographical drama about American composer Leonard Bernstein, Maestro.

But his relationship with the supermodel, 28, has caught the attention of many. This isn't the first high-profile relationship for either Bradley or Gigi, as the actor previously courted Irina Shayk, and the supermodel has been linked to both Leonardo DiCaprio and Zayn Malik.

In fact, both of them are single parents, co-parenting respective daughters with other stars. Bradley shares a daughter, Léa de Seine, with ex Irina, while Gigi shares Khai with Zayn.

Bradley and Gigi have kept a low profile

Here's how Gigi and Bradley's relationship has progressed.

October 2023 - Dating rumors and weekend getaways

Rumors spark when Gigi and Bradley are spotted out for dinner at Via Carota in New York City on October 5. While there's no signs of PDA, they reportedly left in the same car following the meal.

Over the course of the month, the couple are spotted together a number of times. On October 8, they're spotted in Bradley's car, apparently returning from a weekend trip - and then at the end of the month they were spotted again, romantically walking in the rain.

November 2023 - Theater dates

Bradley and Gigi continued seeing each other, starting the month off with a trip to see off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at Lucille Lortel Theater in Village.

A source spoke to Us Weekly, explaining that "Gigi appreciates that Bradley is different from other men she’s dated. He’s really mature and treats her with nothing but respect."

Meanwhile, an insider told Page Six that their relationship was "getting serious very quickly" as they spend every day together. They added Bradley finds Gigi "intellectually interesting".

December 2023 - Bradley and Gigi support each other

As Gigi's Guest in Residence line heats up, Bradley made an appearance on the brand's Instagram Story, advertising its plaid work shirt. The photo used of Bradley was a paparazzi shot taken in October, when the couple were first linked.

© Gotham Gigi Hadid carrying a cheesesteak from Danny and Coops

Gigi also reportedly showed up to support Bradley at his pop-up Philly Cheese Steak truck in New York.

January 2024 - Gigi and Bradley hold hands

© Joseph Okpako Bradley introducing Maestro at the BFI

The couple were caught holding hands in London, as Gigi accompanied Bradley to the BFI Southbank for In Conversation With Bradley Cooper to discuss his film Maestro.

February 2024 - Matching clothes

Gigi and Bradley headed back to New York City, continuing to spend time together on dates.

© Gotham Bradley and Gigi out in New York

On Valentine's Day the couple wore matching outfits in grey beanies and black tops