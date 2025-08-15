Exclusive: Mel B's daughter Madison, 13, steals the show in £28 New Look bridesmaid dress

Melanie Brown, who is known as Spice Girls star Mel B, ensured her second wedding ceremony in Morocco was not only memorable, but also wildly different to her first celebration in London.

After opting for the traditional white wedding dress as she exchanged vows with hairdresser Rory McPhee in St Paul's Cathedral in July, Scary Spice chose an unconventional red colour scheme for her second wedding.

In exclusive photos published in HELLO! Magazine, Mel surprised fans when she walked down the aisle in a sheer red Justin Alexander gown embellished with crystals – and she also asked her bridesmaids to follow suit with the fiery colour. While some may expect the Spice Girls star to turn to a designer for the gowns, Mel B proved high street stores can also deliver gorgeous and affordable bridesmaid dresses.

Her daughter Madison, 13, and eight other bridesmaids, including Mel's sister Danielle and her niece Mimi, all looked beautiful in their satin midi dresses from New Look, featuring a Bardot neckline and a flowing, silky fabric perfect for battling the heat.

The dresses normally retail for £27.99, but they are currently flying off the shelves thanks to the reduced price of just £9!

Madison completed her look with leopard print shoes and a red beaded hair accessory.

Meanwhile, Mel B's other two children also had important roles in the big day. Phoenix, 26, looked striking as she walked her mother down the aisle (albeit the wrong side!) in a gold sequin dress with spaghetti straps, and Angel, 18, was one of Rory’s groomsmen.

© Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher Mel B's three children all had special roles at her Moroccan wedding

"I knew that Angel was getting ready with Rory and his groomsmen, so it was really quite beautiful, because I didn’t even know what he was wearing until I walked down the aisle," doting mother Mel explained in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

Mel B's wedding dress

© Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher Melanie Brown's bridesmaids wore New Look Bardot bridesmaid dresses

The singer made a grand entrance in a strapless dress supplied by Caroline Black from London-based Evelie Bridal, complete with a thigh-split and hand-beaded red crystals.

The gown was the result of six artisans pouring 850 hours into the creation, but it was worth it to make the star feel like "a floating mermaid."

She explained: "As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds," adding of her chosen colour: "Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual."

Mel B's first wedding

© PA Images via Getty Images Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee got married at St Paul's Cathedral in July

The couple's official ceremony took place in the iconic OBE Chapel, also known as St Faith’s Chapel, in the crypt of St Paul's Cathedral. Mel was one of a handful of people who are permitted to use the exclusive wedding venue after she was awarded an MBE in 2022 for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

The exclusive guest list included Spice Girl Emma Bunton, model Cara Delevingne and comedian Alan Carr. While Mel B's other former bandmates were not in attendance, Phoenix wore a Victoria Beckham blue satin slip dress, which may have been gifted by Posh Spice.

Staying true to her glamorous bridal style, Mel B chose another beaded wedding dress by designer Josephine Scott, but this was in a pretty bridal white with pearl embellishments and soft draping.

© GC Images Mel B shows her wedding ring in the carriage outside St Paul's Cathedral

Josephine described the gown as "powerful", adding, "Designing this gown for Mel B was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look. She’s iconic, powerful and radiant – and this dress had to be worthy of that.

"Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power."