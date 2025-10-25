Sarah Ferguson's £70k engagement ring she no longer wears

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew separated in 1992, and divorced four years later, but they came to some rather unconventional arrangements in the following years: the pair lived together in Royal Lodge until recently giving up the residence, Sarah sported her bridal tiara for years afterwards, and, perhaps most strangely, she continued to wear her engagement ring for a while. In fact, the former Duchess of York was pictured with her ruby ring from the moment that King Charles' brother proposed until 2003, long after the separation. Scroll down to find out everything about the ring, and what happened to it…

What does Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring look like?

Maxwell Stone, the engagement ring expert at UK-based jeweller Steven Stone, broke down the appearance of Sarah's jewel, describing it in thorough detail: "It features a striking three-carat Burmese ruby surrounded by 10 sparkling diamonds, arranged in a floral design known as a cluster setting." He also explained that, set on the yellow band, the gems create a "vivid and eye-catching contrast of colour".

During the couple's engagement interview, Andrew explained: "We came to the mutual conclusion that red was probably the best colour for Sarah. That's how we came to the choice of the ruby. The extra bits around the outside, we wanted something that was slightly unconventional."

Who made Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring?

According to Maxwell, the ring is believed to have been made by the famed British jewellery house Garrad – "the same house behind Princess Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring and Duchess Sophie's dazzling designs," he adds.

Though it was not passed down to her daughters, the jewellery expert believes that "Princess Eugenie drew inspiration from her mother's ring when choosing her own". He notes: "Rather than opting for a traditional diamond, she received a Padparadscha sapphire from Jack Brooksbank, encircled by 10 brilliant-cut diamonds and two pear-cut diamonds."

How much did Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring cost?

At the time of purchase, it was reported that Sarah Ferguson's ring would have cost approximately £25,000 – however, given inflation and its status as a royal gem, Maxwell estimates that its value now sits somewhere "in the region of £70,000".

Does Sarah Ferguson still wear her engagement ring?

The Duchess only stopped wearing the precious jewel in 2003, a whopping 11 years after the couple separated. Sarah also kept her wedding day tiara, which was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Princess Eugenie's bears a similar design, while her sister Princess Beatrice's engagement ring looks entirely different.