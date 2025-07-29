Amal Clooney's secret to keeping the 'peace' at £12m home with George and twins

Amal and George Clooney have multiple homes in their property portfolio, all of which have their own unique sense of style.

The Hollywood actor and the human rights barrister, who wed in 2014 and are parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, are the owners of a staggering complex on Lake Como, a chateau in the South of France (where they reportedly spend most of their time), plus a house in Kentucky, close to where George grew up.

Amal, 47, and George, 64, also own a home in Sonning, on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border, and the pair's property in the countryside has plenty of elements that make it a "grounding" place for their family.

Amal Clooney's houseplants that bring 'peace' to £12m property

During a previous interview Amal gave with British Vogue, the human rights barrister was seen sitting in their gorgeous orangery, which was filled with fabulous foliage.

And it seems the choice of houseplants has a deeper meaning.

Amal and George Clooneys houseplants in their countryside home View post on Instagram

Houseplant experts Beards & Daisies analysed the types of houseplants celebrities pick for their homes, including Amal, commenting on how the Clooneys' choice of orange and olive trees is no accident.

"Amal's conservatory features potted Mediterranean trees that boost indoor oxygen levels and bring a grounding, peaceful energy to her home office."

Speaking about olive trees more generally, Beards & Daisies also state: "The Olive Tree brings a touch of Mediterranean elegance right into a home or garden. With its silvery-green leaves and gnarled, twisting trunk, this timeless beauty evokes images of sun-drenched groves and coastal serenity.

© WireImage George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England

"Native to the Mediterranean, the Olive Tree is a symbol of peace and longevity, making it as meaningful as it is beautiful. Its understated foliage and unique, weathered appearance make it a standout piece in any room."

In the background of a photo published in Vogue, we can see that the Clooneys have opted for plenty of Mediterranean plants.

Not only do they bring a calming atmosphere, as the experts explained, but they could also be a nod to their properties in mainland Europe.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images George and Amal Clooney pictured in London last month attending The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall

Amal and George Clooney's £12m palatial garden

The Clooneys are pretty private when it comes to their properties, but their home on Sonning Eye, a hamlet located on the River Thames, has been photographed showing the enormous garden they're fortunate to have.

Although susceptible to flooding, the five-and-a-half acres of land they have on their doorstep means they have space in abundance and are secluded from prying eyes.

The Grade II-listed building sits on sprawling gardens with tennis courts, a swimming pool and pool-house, expertly manicured lawns and stunning tall trees.

© picture alliance, Getty The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, previously spoke about the flooding George and Amal have faced in the past.

"George and Amal's beloved Berkshire mansion has suffered from floods multiple times, being affected by storm Dennis in 2020 and storm Henk in 2024, to name just two of the many occasions."

"Their property is at risk more than most due to its close proximity to the river. The riverside location makes the setting extremely picturesque, but does leave the building vulnerable during extreme weather and high waters."

© Alamy Stock Photo The area nearby to the Clooneys' home is beautiful and quiet

Amal and George Clooney's home away from home

Despite having a stunning base in the UK, the A-list couple prefer to spend their time in Provence.

In 2021, the pair acquired a stunning property worth $8 million (£6 million) close to Brignoles in the south of France.

The enchanting building sits on 425 acres of land used as a wine estate. The 18th-century chateau-style home comes with a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, vast gardens, an ornamental lake, olive grove and a 25-acre vineyard.