Gordon Ramsay set for major family celebration - much sooner than expected

Gordon Ramsay was every inch the proud father when his daughter Holly, 25, announced her engagement to Adam Peaty, 30, in September last year.

Team GB swimmer Adam, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, proposed to his fiancée during a romantic sun-soaked holiday in Greece - and their wedding plans are already underway.

Just weeks after Adam’s heartfelt proposal with a one-of-a-kind oval-cut yellow diamond ring, Holly wasted no time diving into wedding planning.

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement whilst on a luxury holiday

She shared a glimpse of her dress-shopping experience at Browns Bride, an exclusive bridal boutique in London, hinting at an elegant celebration ahead.

It appears the couple is opting for a winter wedding, following in the footsteps of Holly’s parents. Gordon and his wife, Tana, tied the knot in December 1996, making it a sentimental choice for their daughter to mirror their special day.

Adam’s accidental reveal

Hells Kitchen star Gordon may be walking his daughter down the aisle sooner than expected, as Adam accidentally let slip their wedding timeline.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's daughter has a stunning yellow diamond engagement ring

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Adam, who shares a four-year-old son, George, with his former girlfriend, reposted a photo of Holly dressed in an angelic lilac maxi skirt, black point-toe heels, and a chunky cream knit jumper.

His caption read: "My wife in 10 months, blessed and grateful for you every day," inadvertently revealing their wedding date.

© Instagram Holly reposted her fiancé's Instagram story revealing their wedding date

Given the strong bond between Adam and the Ramsay family, it’s no surprise that Holly and Adam's wedding will reflect the closeness they share with Holly's parents.

Following their engagement, Adam expressed his admiration for the Ramsays, saying: "They have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion, and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too."

His touching tribute to Holly continued: "When two people are engaged and later married, we are no longer two but one, and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you. Seeing the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face. I promise to always love you with all my heart."

Gordon and Tana’s fairytale winter wedding

Holly and Adam’s decision to have a winter wedding mirrors the intimate, elegant affair that Gordon and Tana shared in December nearly three decades ago.

While few details have been revealed about their nuptials in 1996, rare photographs show the couple beaming as they exited a grand church in Chelsea.

Tana looked breathtaking in a satin gown with a V-neck, capped sleeves, and an embellished trim, while Gordon, in a morning suit with a grey waistcoat and striped tie, gazed lovingly at his new wife.