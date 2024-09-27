Princess Theodora stuns in midi bridal dress at pre-wedding party - and it features a huge bow

Princess Theodora of Greece looked splendid as she stepped out on Friday in the first bridal look of her wedding weekend. The British-born Princess of Greece, 41, was seen with her husband-to-be Matthew Kumar at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens and she looked stunning.

The bride went with quite the look with her pre-wedding dress featuring an extravagant bow on the back. The stunning number fitted the royal perfectly, while her husband-to-be was suave in his suit. Theodora's sandy blonde hair was swept down her shoulders while her ensemble was finished off with a pair of matching white shoes.

Also in attendance were her brother, Crown Prince Pavlos with his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and their five children: Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseus-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros. Also in attendance were members of the Spanish and Danish royal families.

© Europa Press Entertainment The royal's wedding dress was completed with a bow

Princess Theodora's previous looks

The Princess' pre-wedding look was just as elegant as the looks she has worn on rare public outings.

© Getty Princess Theodora was elegant in powder pink

In 2022, the soon-to-be-married couple arrived at the Royal Yacht Dannebrog for lunch during the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe's accession where the bride looked radiant in a pale pink A-line dress with matching suede pumps and a contrasting sage bag and fascinator.

© Getty Princess Theodora wowed in magenta

During the same trip to Denmark, Princess Theodora of Greece enjoyed an evening at the Danish Royal Theatre in a flattering magenta dress with caped sleeves and a dazzling tiara.

Meanwhile, she opted for a more reserved look when she headed out with Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos to the Athens Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos in a blue dress with a round neck and long sleeves.

© Getty Princess Theodora, Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos stepped out in their finery

Flash back to 2014 and you will see Theodora rocking a totally different look. The royal attended the International Press Academy Satellite Awards at the InterContinental Hotel in California where she opted for a black and red ruffled maxi dress to match her raven locks.

© Getty Princess Theodora looked so different with dark hair

Theodora and Matthew's special day

The couple are set to marry on Saturday after having postponed their wedding twice as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and again in 2023 following the passing of Theodora's father King Constantine.

© Shutterstock Princess Theodora with Matthew Kumar and her mother Queen Anne-Marie met with the Archbishop of Athens on Wednesday

The pair will tie the knot at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens with their after-wedding dinner taking place at the One&Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area.

Theodora and Matthew got engaged in 2018 after having met in 2016. "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," Queen Anne-Marie's daughter penned on Instagram.