Princess Olympia leads the best dressed guests at Princess Theodora's wedding

On Saturday, the stunning Princess Theodora married US lawyer Matthew Kumar at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

WATCH: Royal Romance: Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's Journey

Theodora, who is the daughter of the late King Constantine looked stunning in her bardot wedding dress and glittering tiara. was supported by her royal relatives on her big day; her bridesmaids and groomsmen included Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos, as well as Arrietta Morales de Grecia.

Guests arrived in their droves at the cathedral, all looking super chic and dressed in their finery for the wonderful occasion. Click to see the best-dressed.

© Shutterstock Queen Anne-Marie of Greece The proud mother-of-the-bride looked glorious in a periwinkle blue dress that featured graduated layers at the hem. We loved her chic blow-dried mane and selection of exquisite diamonds.



© Shutterstock Princess Olympia of Greece The stunning royal, who is the niece of the bride, sweetly helped lay out Theodora's veil before she entered the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. She made the most stunning bridesmaid in a flowing, liquid-metallic mauve dress that fell to the floor in a pool of luxury. The butterfly capped sleeves gave the dress an ethereal finish.



© Shutterstock Queen Sofia of Spain Queen Sofia, 85, looked impeccable in a beautiful tailored red dress that featured a drop waist and delicate glittering diamond detail at the neckline.



© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Marie-Chantal The royal looked incredible in a standout, nude dress with a glorious peach undertone. The style is ideal for a wedding as it complements all bridal colours. The blonde 56-year-old wore her famous blonde hair in a chic updo and sported immaculate makeup.

