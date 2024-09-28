Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Olympia leads the best dressed guests at Princess Theodora's wedding
Princess Maria-Olympia, Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2024. © Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock

Princess Theodora is the daughter of Queen Anne-Marie of Greece

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Saturday, the stunning Princess Theodora married US lawyer Matthew Kumar at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

WATCH: Royal Romance: Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's Journey

Theodora, who is the daughter of the late King Constantine looked stunning in her bardot wedding dress and glittering tiara. was supported by her royal relatives on her big day; her bridesmaids and groomsmen included Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos, as well as Arrietta Morales de Grecia.

Guests arrived in their droves at the cathedral, all looking super chic and dressed in their finery for the wonderful occasion. Click to see the best-dressed. 

Queen Anne-Marie and Prince Nikolaos, Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2024. © Shutterstock

Queen Anne-Marie of Greece

The proud mother-of-the-bride looked glorious in a periwinkle blue dress that featured graduated layers at the hem. We loved her chic blow-dried mane and selection of exquisite diamonds.

Arrietta Morales y de Grecia and Princess Maria-Olympia in matching dresses© Shutterstock

Princess Olympia of Greece

The stunning royal, who is the niece of the bride, sweetly helped lay out Theodora's veil before she entered the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. She made the most stunning bridesmaid in a flowing, liquid-metallic mauve dress that fell to the floor in a pool of luxury. The butterfly capped sleeves gave the dress an ethereal finish.

Queen Sofia at the Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2024. © Shutterstock

Queen Sofia of Spain

Queen Sofia, 85, looked impeccable in a beautiful tailored red dress that featured a drop waist and delicate glittering diamond detail at the neckline.

Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Konstantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon, Prince Aristidis-Stavros, Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2024. © Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

The royal looked incredible in a standout, nude dress with a glorious peach undertone. The style is ideal for a wedding as it complements all bridal colours. The blonde 56-year-old wore her famous blonde hair in a chic updo and sported immaculate makeup.

Thomas Flohr, Prince Philippos, Princess Nina, Wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2024. © Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock

Princess Nina of Greece

Nina delighted onlookers in a beautiful blue silk dress with an uber-flattering and glamorous gathered waist. The 37-year-old wore her brunette hair in an elegant bun.

