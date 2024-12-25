Vogue Williams reveals ‘epic failiure’ in Brian McFadden marriage

With her idyllic family life alongside Spencer Matthews and their three young children, it's easy to forget that Vogue Williams was previously married to Brian McFadden before meeting her former Made In Chelsea star husband.

The Irish model, 39, doesn't often discuss her first marriage with the Westlife singer, which lasted from 2012 to 2015 before their divorce was finalised in 2017. Making an exception, Vogue vowed to divulge "so much more embarrassing [expletive]" about her personal life on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me in order to encourage others not to feel as much shame.

© WireImage Vogue and Brian were married from 2012 to 2017

Vogue described the breakdown of her former relationship as an "epic failure" and "painfully embarrassing."

"I got married and divorced really young and I found that painfully embarrassing, because it was just like such an epic failure and it was so public," she said beore adding that her opinion has changed in retrospect.

"Now I look back and I'm like, do you know what, no it's not! It was a learning curve, but again, no one died, who cares?

"It's nice to be able to look back and have that feeling about even that situation, and I just can't imagine anything would embarrass me so much now."

Vogue and Brian's relationship

© Getty Images The pair met at a Dublin nightclub in 2011

The former couple met at a Dublin nightclub in 2011 and announced their engagement in January 2012 before getting married in Tuscany in September of that year.

"This is me getting married for the rest of my life - and a completely different life," Brian, who had previously been married to Kerry Katona, told HELLO!.

"I was 18 or 19 when I got married the first time. I was in Westlife. I had no idea what I was doing. It wasn't till I was 30 that I turned into an adult," he said.

Amicable split

So what happened between Vogue and Brian? They have made some rare comments about the reason for their split, with both "blaming" their move to Australia.

Brian was living on the other side of the world for his job as a judge on Australia's Got Talent, and Vogue later said she was "running away" from her problems in Ireland, which included the death of her father in 2010.

Vogue married Spencer Matthews in 2018

She told a caller on My Therapist Ghosted Me: "Do what I did, follow a relationship to Australia, it will work out really well! Move to Australia with him, it's a nice place, it's warm, it's sunny!

"When you meet the one that didn't get away - after the one you thought got away - you'll realise the one that you thought got away isn't the one that got away... because he was [expletive]."

Vogue, who now shares children Theo, Gigi and Otto with Spencer, added: "I see now it might have been better if I hadn't run, and if Brian had lived in Ireland."

Meanwhile, he told HELLO!: "I've never met anybody who has so many close friends. I think she was probably getting a bit edgy in Australia, just being the two of us."

© Instagram Vogue and Spencer share three children

They split shortly after moving back to Ireland. Although they tried to remain friends following the amicable end of their relationship, the 'My Love' hitmaker revealed to Closer in 2018: "I don't speak to Vogue any more either. It's pointless. She's married now and is having a baby."

He added: "I am delighted for her and I hope she has a lovely family."

