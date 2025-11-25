Inside Tara Reid's dating history: from broken engagements to a Greek wedding

Tara Reid continues to actively work nearly three decades into her career (her latest projects including films like Dr. Quarantine and Air Force Z), and earlier this month, she hit a major milestone — her 50th birthday!

The actress remains just as much a cult favorite over the years thanks to her work in the American Pie franchise, The Big Lebowski, the Sharknado franchise, and more, although has also spoken about the possibility of starting a brand new chapter in her life someday, that of motherhood.

"Will I have kids? Let's see what is in store for me," she told Allison Kugel on her podcast in 2021. "It's not a no, and it's not a yes. I have gotten my eggs frozen so there is definitely the potential of that. If it is meant to be, it will happen. If not, I'm very comfortable where I'm at," also adding that she potentially sees herself "maybe married" down the line too.

As it turns out, the actress has come close to walking down the aisle a few times (and actually did so once…in a way). Here's a deeper look at Tara Reid's dating history over the years…

© Getty Images Carson Daly In March 2000, Tara met Carson Daly on the set of Total Request Live, and they began dating. By October, they were living together and Carson popped the question. However, by mid-2001, it was confirmed they'd called it quits, with a rep for Carson at the time telling press: "They're definitely split up, and they wish each other the best, and that's it."



© Getty Images Michael Axtmann After briefly being linked to Tom Brady, in 2009, Tara began dating German entrepreneur Michael Axtmann, who proposed to her at a Los Angeles restaurant in January 2010. They planned a May wedding, however, in April, her rep told People: "Tara Reid has confirmed that she will not be moving forward with her May 22 nuptials."



© Getty Images Michael Lillelund and Zachary Kehayov This one's a bit of a muddle. In November of 2010, Tara reportedly began dating Danish businessman Michael Lillelund (pictured). In August of 2011, she tweeted that she got married in Greece, leading many to speculate she and Michael had tied the knot. However, she confirmed that she'd actually married Bulgarian financier Zachary Kehayov. Upon her return to the United States, though, Tara noted the marriage wasn't actually binding in the United States, more of a common law or symbolic ceremony, and she parted ways with Zachary soon after.

© Getty Images Aaron Kaufman In 2015, the actress dated former Blue Shield CTO Aaron Kaufman, although it didn't last long. Later that year, however, he was fired and sued by the company for allegedly spending over $100,000 with his corporate credit card on personal expenses, including apparent lavish trips with his girlfriend Tara. While Tara was not implicated, she was mentioned as part of the allegations made against Aaron for misuse of corporate funds.

