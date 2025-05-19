The stars of American Pie 25 years later: Tara Reid, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, more then vs now

It's been over 25 years since the raunchy comedy American Pie hit movie theaters in July 1999, launching an entire wave of teen sex comedies in the aughts.

The ensemble comedy, directed by Paul Weitz, was a major box office success upon release, spawned an entire franchise, gave an entire movie genre new life, and made its large cast of actors into big stars.

Several of the franchise's names remain big to this day, while others have taken a backseat in their Hollywood journeys. Take a look at the stars of American Pie today…

© Getty Images Jason Biggs aka Jim Levenstein Jason Biggs, now 47, continued to lead the franchise while also expanding into a movie and TV career including the likes of Saving Silverman (2001), My Best Friend's Girl (2008), and the critically acclaimed series Orange is the New Black. He will next star in the film Getaway, also his directorial debut. He married his My Best Friend's Girl co-star Jenny Mollen in 2008 and they share two sons. Jason was briefly seen as a controversial figure between 2012-14 for his social media activity, particularly on X.

© Getty Images Chris Klein aka Chris "Oz" Ostreicher Chris Klein, now 46, mainly parlayed his success with the franchise into a TV career, with his most notable roles being in the series The Flash, Wilfred and most recently, the Netflix hit Sweet Magnolias. He was in a relationship with and engaged to actress Katie Holmes before they called it off in 2005. In 2015, he married travel agent Laina Rose Thyfault and they now share a son and daughter.

© Getty Images Thomas Ian Nicholas aka Kevin Myers Thomas Ian Nicholas, now 44, has also continued acting, with his other notable credits including The Rules of Attraction (2002), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), Stealing Sinatra (2003) and Walt Before Mickey (2015). He also made his musical debut in 2008. He tied the knot in 2007 with Colette Marino (aka DJ Colette) and welcomed two children before their separation in 2022.

© Getty Images Seann William Scott aka Steve Stifler Seann William Scott, now 48, starred in several notable projects following American Pie, including Dude, Where's My Car? (2000), Final Destination (2000), The Dukes of Hazzard (2005), the Goon franchise, and the Ice Age franchise. After a brief engagement to model Lindsay Frimodt, he tied the knot with interior designer Olivia Korenberg in 2019, welcoming one daughter before their 2024 divorce.

© Getty Images Alyson Hannigan aka Michelle Flaherty Alyson Hannigan, now 51, was already popular in 1999 thanks to her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and followed that up with her most well-known project, playing Lily Aldrin on How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. Her other major TV stints include hosting Penn & Teller: Fool Us and the Disney series Fancy Nancy. Since 2003, she has been married to Buffy co-star Alexis Denisof and they share two daughters.

© Getty Images Tara Reid aka Vicky Lathum Once the '90s and early aughts' hottest commodity, Tara Reid, now 49, has stepped away from the spotlight, limiting her screen presence to more low-key roles and brief TV appearances. Her most notable credits since American Pie include Van Wilder (2002), Scrubs (2003-05) and the Sharknado series (2013-18). Her highly-publicized personal life includes several brief relationships with the likes of entrepreneurs like Michael Axtmann, Michael Lillelund and Zachary Kehayov, plus a brief engagement to TV personality Carson Daly.

© Getty Images Natasha Lyonne aka Jessica Already on the verge of becoming a breakout young star, Natasha Lyonne, now 46, is a major name in the world of TV thanks to acclaimed projects like Orange is the New Black (2013-19), Russian Doll (2019-22) and Poker Face (2023-present). She has also branched out into producing, writing and directing, most notably with Russian Doll and Poker Face. Natasha keeps her personal life under wraps, but notably dated actor Fred Armisen from 2014-2022.

© Getty Images Mena Suvari aka Heather Mena Suvari, now 46, continued on the acclaim she also received that same year for American Beauty with other film successes like Six Feet Under (2004), Chicago Fire (2013), the American Horror Story franchise and the short-form series RZR (2024), which earned her an Emmy nod. She also continues to model and remain an ambassador for Lancôme. She previously married Robert Brinkmann (2000-05) and Simone Sestito (2010-12) before finding love and welcoming a son with set decorator Michael Hope in 2018.

© Getty Images Eugene Levy aka Jim's Dad Eugene Levy, now 78, continued earning acclaim for projects like Best in Show (2000) and For Your Consideration (2006) before experiencing a major career resurgence playing Johnny Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek (2015-2020), which he co-created with his son Dan Levy. The show earned him two Emmys and made him, Dan and his daughter Sarah (known for playing Twyla Sands) household names. His other notable roles include lending his voice to Over the Hedge (2006) and Finding Dory (2016), and hosting the series The Reluctant Traveler.