Miley Cyrus fuels engagement rumors with dazzling diamond ring in rare appearance with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus fueled rumors that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Maxx Morando, after stepping out on Monday wearing a diamond ring.

The 33-year-old and Maxx, 27, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles, but all eyes were on the dazzling sparkler adorning Miley's left ring finger.

The diamond, which is set in a thick gold band, was first spotted in photos shared on Miley's Instagram during her 33rd birthday celebrations on November 23.

The "Flowers" singer made sure not to distract from the ring by leaving her middle finger bare, but added another diamond ring on her left index finger.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Miley Cyrus throws shade at ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, during Grammys performance

© Getty Images Miley made sure to keep her engagement finger visible as she posed in her gorgeous black dress

Miley looked gorgeous at the premiere, wearing a black strapless gown with a sequin bodice that hugged her figure before fanning out into a ruffled skirt with a floor-sweeping train.

Maxx, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a white shirt as he posed for photos alongside Miley.

You may also like Miley Cyrus makes confession about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth amid engagement news

© Getty Images Miley showed off her new diamond ring on that finger

Miley started dating Maxx, a drummer and songwriter for the band Liily, back in 2021. They were first spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in December 2021.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Miley revealed that she and Maxx first met on a blind date. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" she told the outlet.

While the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Miley has shared some insights into their romance in the past.

© Getty Images Miley and Maxx have been dating since 2021

"He's very similar to me. We just don't take life too seriously," she told Harper's Bazaar in November 2024, revealing that she worked with Maxx on her album Endless Summer Vacation.

"I worked with my dad forever. That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much," she added.

Miley also revealed in September that she went against her mom, Tish's advice after she previously encouraged her "to stay with the wrong guy because they're hot."

© WireImage Miley first showed off her new diamond in photos from her 33rd birthday in November

"No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she told The Cut.

"I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself."

Prior to Maxx, Miley was in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson for nearly a year. However, they called it quits in October 2020.

"For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be," she said during one of her regular lockdown Instagram Lives after the split.

© Getty Images Miley's most publicized relationship was with ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth

Her most significant relationship, however, was with Australian actor Liam, 33, whom she first met while filming The Last Song in 2009.

They got engaged in 2012 but broke up a few months later, only to rekindle their relationship in March 2016. After a two-month engagement, they married in December 2018.

However, in August 2019, the former Hannah Montana star announced that they had separated, with Liam filing for divorce soon after, which was finalized in January 2020.