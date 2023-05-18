Miley Cyrus makes very rare comment about boyfriend Maxx Morando

The "Flowers" singer has been dating the drummer for over a year

Miley Cyrus returned to the top of the charts earlier this year with her album Endless Summer Vacation, with the lead single, "Flowers," an instant smash.

Part of the reason the song was a hit was the 30-year-old singer's willingness to seemingly go deep into the facets of her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Now, she has moved on and found love again, opening up in her cover story interview with British Vogue about her new boyfriend.

Miley started dating Maxx Morando, a drummer and songwriter for the band Liily, back in 2021. They were first spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in December 2021.

The former Disney star told the outlet how she and Maxx, 24, first met, revealing that they first got "put on a blind date," while adding: "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave.'"

While she doesn't add much else, he does call in the midst of her interview, with her phone playing Erykah Badu's 1997 song "Tyrone," to which she adds: "I call that 'boyfriend sexy ringtone'."

The two have rarely made appearances together, with their only major public sighting at Gucci's "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021.

© Getty Images Miley made a rare comment on her relationship with Maxx Morando

Prior to Maxx, Miley was in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson for nearly a year. However, they called it quits in October 2020.

"For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be," she said during one of her regular lockdown Instagram Lives after the split.

"Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not."

Her most significant relationship, however, was with Australian actor Liam, 33, who she first met while filming The Last Song in 2009.

© Getty Images Miley spoke on the significance of her relationship with Liam

They got engaged in 2012 but broke up a few months later, only to rekindle their relationship in March 2016. After a two month engagement, they married in December 2018.

However, in August 2019, the former Hannah Montana star announced that they had separated, with Liam filing for divorce soon after, which was finalized in January 2020.

Speaking of the direct comparisons drawn between their relationship and Endless Summer Vacation, Miley stated in her interview: "I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased. Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling."

Fans believed the song's lyrics referenced their split, with the chorus a direct interpretation of Bruno Mars' song "When I Was Your Man." Additionally, the house where the music video was shot was believed to be the same location where Liam allegedly carried out an affair (which both parties have denied).

