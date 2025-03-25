Lady Eliza Spencer's 'special' destination wedding plans with boyfriend of 9 years

The Spencer siblings are undeniably close, and with Lady Kitty Spencer tying the knot in 2021, followed by Lady Amelia Spencer in 2023, could Lady Eliza Spencer follow suit soon?

We asked the 32-year-old during an exclusive photoshoot with her long-term partner Channing Millerd, a tech executive whom she has been dating for nine years, and she admitted a destination wedding in a sunnier climate, such as Spain, could be on the cards.

Lady Eliza's wedding plans

As she posed for romantic photos in La Cotte Farm near Cape Town, where Amelia and fitness freelancer Greg Mallett spent the night before their wedding, the conversation turned to wedding plans.

"It’s a beautiful idea for the future. But right now, we’re just enjoying our journey together, supporting each other in our careers and personal growth. When the time feels right, it will be incredibly special, but for now, we’re just appreciating every moment we share," Princess Diana's niece Eliza coyly said.

Lady Eliza Spencer opened up about her wedding plans with Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

On the subject of her siblings' exotic weddings, she added: "We love the idea of a destination wedding. We feel drawn to Italy, especially somewhere by the ocean – that feels so romantic to us." This would have a special connection to Kitty's nuptials with billionaire Michael Lewis at Villa Aldobrandini in Rome.

Eliza also said she cherished her twin sister's wedding in South Africa's Quoin Rock Wine Estate, stating: "Spain has that same coastal charm we adore. At the same time, Amelia and Greg’s wedding in Cape Town was unforgettable, and South Africa will always be home."

Eliza and Channing's romance

Lady Eliza and Channing were joined by Lady Amelia Spencer and her husband Greg Mallett in South Africa

The model wasted no time gushing about Channing, who is a father to son Nate from a previous relationship. "We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship. He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we’re always there for one another.

"I absolutely believe he’s The One – our bond is built on so much trust, laughter and shared values."

Lady Eliza and Channing Millerd admitted they could follow in Amelia and Greg's footsteps and have a destination wedding

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Eliza revealed Channing has a romantic side, which he showed off on their first Valentine's Day together in their apartment. He borrowed furniture from his family home to decorate the empty space and set up a sushi date night – a gesture she described as "thoughtful" and "filled with love."

Should a proposal be on the cards in the future, Channing will no doubt create an equally magical moment.

Amelia Spencer's engagement

Meanwhile Eliza's sister Amelia admitted that her husband Greg's proposal at the Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch was his most romantic gesture to date.

“The two most magical and romantic days of my life were the day Greg proposed to me and the day we got married. But if I had to choose the most romantic gesture he has ever made, it would be our engagement.

“It wasn’t far from here, and it was the most magical and beautiful scene, set with rose petals and champagne. The way he crafted that moment was extraordinary."

She had previously opened up about the proposal to HELLO!, detailing their romantic lunch, day by the pool, and romantic rose petals in their room.

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," says Greg. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time'. The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring," she previously told us.