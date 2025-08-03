Eliza Spencer shares update after shocking announcement

Lady Eliza Spencer announced her engagement to her long-time partner just days ago, but she has now shared more pictures from the joyous event on Instagram.

Princess Diana’s niece shared the news two days ago with a picture on social media of her cupping her fiancé Channing Millerd’s face as the pair shared a loving smile. The caption simply stated: "Forever and Ever."

The pair have been dating for over nine years, and the proposal took place during a dreamy holiday in Santorini.

In the previously shared carousel, we can see Channing dressed in a total white ensemble, on one knee and holding a ring box, while Eliza is wearing a beautiful red gown paired with elegant flats.

In the comment, Eliza’s twin sister Lady Amelia exclaimed: "The best news everrrrr," and added, "I couldn't be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement."

Lady Kitty Spencer, the twins’ older sister, also commented, saying: "Couldn’t be happier for you guys. I love you both so much!"

The new pictures in Santorini

Lady Eliza shared more pictures from the day of the engagement on her Instagram feed.

The newly released images appear to have been captured earlier in the day, before the romantic moment unfolded, as she doesn’t have the ring on her finger and, judging by the light, seem to have been taken at a much earlier time in the day compared to the pictures she shared a couple of days ago.

The first image shows the two lovebirds in a sweet embrace, while the following sixteen shots primarily feature the proposal location, the hotel where the couple stayed, and the stunning Greek island of Santorini.

© Lady Eliza Spencer The emotional proposal in Santorini

The resort is Canaves Oia Suites Santorini, a gorgeous 5-star hotel that also hosts exquisite weddings.

In the post’s caption, Eliza wrote: "Santorini, you will always have a special place in our (heart emoji) xxx." Could the couple be planning to return to the Greek island for their big day?

A long-standing love story

Lady Eliza Spencer and Channing Millerd in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

The HELLO! cover girl was completely unaware of her now-fiancé’s romantic plans.

Speaking to HELLO! exclusively earlier this year about a potential engagement, Eliza said: "It’s a beautiful idea for the future. But right now, we’re just enjoying our journey together, supporting each other in our careers and personal growth. When the time feels right, it will be incredibly special, but for now, we’re just appreciating every moment we share."

"We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship. He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we’re always there for one another."

Lady Eliza Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

She continued, "I absolutely believe he’s The One – our bond is built on so much trust, laughter, and shared values."

Now that the engagement is finalised, it will be time to think about the wedding. During the same interview, Eliza said: "We love the idea of a destination wedding. We feel drawn to Italy, especially somewhere by the ocean – that feels so romantic to us."

The jaw-dropping ring

If there is one thing that eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed immediately, it was the stunning ring that Lady Eliza showed off on the first engagement pictures drop.

© Lady Eliza Spencer The stunning engagement ring

HELLO! spoke to Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini, about the ring. The jeweler estimated the value of the stunning piece to be somewhere between £20,000 and £50,000.

He explained: "Lady Eliza Spencer's engagement ring is an absolutely stunning and classic choice. The pear-shaped diamond is a magnificent centrepiece, and it's surrounded by a delicate pavé halo."

"This halo not only enhances the brilliance of the central stone, making it appear larger, but it also adds a beautiful vintage touch to the design. The thin pavé band complements the halo perfectly, creating a sense of balance and elegance."

A ring of "exceptional quality and timeless style," said Nilesh, perfectly fitting for a Spencer.