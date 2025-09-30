'90s movie stars look unrecognizable as they reunite three decades later

Stars of the cult classic movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick reunited this week, putting in an appearance at Comic Con Midlands in the UK. The pair, who starred in the 1991 hit together, smiled happily in a photo shared by Robert. Linda played Sarah Connor in the movie, which was directed by James Cameron, while Robert was the infamous 'Terminator' - an android assassin called T-1000. Robert, 66, captioned the pic: "So good to reconnect with this incredible human. Linda Hamilton, you are a gem!" Fans were thrilled to see the pair reunited. "T2 is one of the greatest movies ever made," wrote one. "He finally found Sarah Conner," added another. "Sarah Conner and T-1000. But peaceful," wrote a third.

Terminator 2 was critically and commercially successful, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1991 worldwide and the third-highest-grossing film of its time. The movie also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role, and launched the career of a young Edward Furlong, who was just 13 at the time. Linda played a self-trained soldier who is dedicated to preventing the rise of malevolent artificial intelligence Skynet, with Edward playing the part of her son, John Connor.

© Instagram Linda Hamilton and Robert Patrick reunite

Linda was briefly married to James, the director of the first two Terminator movies. She returned to the Terminator franchise in 2019, with Terminator: Dark Fate, speaking at the time about her decision to return to the franchise to work with her ex-husband.

© WireImage Robert Patrick played T-1000 in Terminator 2 Judgment Day

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Linda admitted that she ignored James' phone calls until she realised he was calling about work. She explained: "We don’t talk at all. He rang three times and it was only on the third call when he mentioned it was about work that I rang him back! It took me a little while to decide if I had something more to do with her character." James and Linda married back in 1997, but split just two years later in 1999.

© FilmMagic, Inc Linda Hamilton back in her hey-day

Linda has previously opened up about their split, telling The Lady magazine: "Titanic was the mistress he left me for. He was the kind of man who really would rather be at work with the mistress than at home with the wife. That was hard to come to terms with."

She also opened up about their difficult marriage, adding; "It was terrible on every level. I wasn't ready, he wasn't ready. He was terribly insecure that I was going to ruin it for him somehow, which didn't make sense since I am an actress in my own right and had been in front of the camera. It was dreadful."

© Getty Images Patrick married actress Barbara Hooper in 1990

Prior to her marriage to James, Linda was married to Bruce Abbott from 1982 until 1989. They have a son, Dalton Abbott, and she and James also have a daughter together, Josephine Archer Cameron,

Patrick married actress Barbara Hooper in 1990 and they have two children together, a son and a daughter.