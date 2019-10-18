Linda Hamilton gives RARE interview about ex-husband, director James Cameron Linda Hamilton joined forces with her ex-husband for Terminator Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton has opened up about returning to the Terminator franchise, and admitted that it took some convincing to work with her ex-husband, James Cameron, once again. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday night, Linda admitted that she ignored James' phone calls until she realised he was calling about work. She explained: "We don’t talk at all. He rang three times and it was only on the third call when he mentioned it was about work that I rang him back! It took me a little while to decide if I had something more to do with her character." James and Linda married back in 1997, but split just two years later in 1999 with a £38million divorce settlement.

Linda and James were married in the 90s

READ: Avengers Endgame has taken over Titanic at the box office - see James Cameron's reaction

Linda has previously opened up about their split, telling The Lady magazine: "Titanic was the mistress he left me for. He was the kind of man who really would rather be at work with the mistress than at home with the wife. That was hard to come to terms with." She also opened up about their difficult marriage, adding; "It was terrible on every level. I wasn't ready, he wasn't ready. He was terribly insecure that I was going to ruin it for him somehow, which didn't make sense since I am an actress in my own right and had been in front of the camera. It was dreadful."

READ: Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins responds to James Cameron after he calls film 'a step backwards'

The pair divorced in 1999

Speaking about returning to the role of Sarah Connor in Terminator Dark Fate on the chat show, she said: "It took a lot of good hard work to get some level of fitness. But, I don’t have hormones any more so after a year of no carbs they still had to add padding to my ass!" The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 18th October 10.35pm.