Holly and Tana Ramsay's matching wedding detail you might have missed

Holly Ramsay tied the knot with her Olympic gold-medallist beau, Adam Peaty, on Saturday, and while there were so many stunning moments to dissect, there is one sweet detail you may have missed.

The detail in question was something the beautiful bride and her dazzling mother, Tana Ramsay, had in common with their wedding outfits. Lace was certainly a theme for the big day, and although Holly's dress was kept largely covered, fans could see was the main motif of her wedding gown.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tana and Holly had matching shoes

Matching the dress, the 25-year-old influencer chose a pair of impeccable Amina Muaddi slingback lace heels. While Tana wore a dazzling emerald green gown, she too opted for the same shoes but in black, the pair secretly matching their choice of shoes. See Holly's shoes in the video below.

WATCH: Bride-to-Be Holly Ramsay arrives at Bath Abbey

Holly's wedding dress

While we are yet to see Holly's wedding dress in all its glory, there has been speculation that her close family friend, Victoria Beckham, who was in attendance at the wedding at Bath Abbey, created the look for Holly's big day.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, explains that the lace could be the clue that the former Spice Girl is behind the design.

© BACKGRID Holly's gown was lace

Laura explains: "Victoria Beckham’s namesake label is known for its fine lines and classic silhouettes, but more recently, the fashion designer has introduced lace accents in her latest collections. Holly’s wedding dress features delicate meshwork at the neckline, which is reminiscent of some of her current pieces that showcase the same lace.

"It's also worth noting that Victoria has been branching out with her label; she created David’s suit that he wore when he collected his knighthood at Windsor Castle in November. It appears that bridal couture could be next on her list, especially as she was famously meant to design her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz’s bridal dress for her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022.

"Unapologetically feminine, the Lace Bodysuit in White is exquisitely cut to effortlessly fit and flatter. Semi-sheer and trimmed with ornate lace along the neck, armhole and leg opening, it has rouleaux shoulder straps and a gusset with poppers and extension to ensure absolute comfort."

The same could be said for Holly's bridesmaids, and for Tana's mother of the bride gowns, who all rocked satin dresses in familiar styles to those we've seen by the fashion mogul.

Holly's special day

While the day will be one Holly remembers forever, it got off to quite a chaotic start, according to our source, who explained Holly was 'mobbed' as she entered the church: "

"Holly's wedding descended into chaos this afternoon as photographers and security clashed just as the bride was entering the church.

© PA Images via Getty Images Dad Gordon helped Holly navigate the chaos

"As the world’s press assembled in an orderly fashion in a pen at the front of the church, four rogue photographers ran from a back door where the Beckhams had recently arrived as Holly and Gordon pulled up to the side of the church in their car. " See Holly's entrance into the church in the video below.

"Eight security guards formed a barrier around Gordon and Holly as they left the car and walked around the side of the church to the main front door. The paps who had been on the back door sprinted around to try and catch up with them at the front door of the church, and they came to blows in a narrow alleyway at the side of the church just yards from 100s of members of the public who had been waiting for the church service to begin.

"They were extraordinary scenes when the security bodyguards and the paparazzi photographers clashed and scuffled as the crowd surrounding them scattered. And in the middle of the melee, Gordon and Holly, in her wedding dress, were being jostled around just as she entered the church."