Adam Peaty's lavish gift for groomsmen with handwritten note revealed: photo

Ahead of his wedding to Holly Ramsay, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty made sure his friends knew exactly how much they meant to him, lavishing them with luxury gifts when he asked them to be his groomsmen.

In modern tradition, it's a common occurrence to curate a gift box when asking someone to be part of your wedding party, be it bridesmaid, groomsman or flower girl, and this is a tradition Adam bought into, splashing out on high-end goodies for his pals.

His groomsman, Andrew Radford, shared an insight into the gifts he received upon being asked to fulfil the role, sharing a photo of his gift on Instagram.

© Instagram Adam Peaty treated his groomsmen to lavish gifts

The goodies include a personalised gift from royally-approved brand Aspinal, along with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whisky, engraved with the recipients' initials – valued at around £200 with the bespoke detailing, and a bottle of liqueur engraved with Holly and Adam's initials and their December wedding date.

Though the exact gift from Aspinal is obscured in the photo, HELLO!'s shopping expert Leanne Bayley speculates it could be one of the brand's leather hipflasks, costing around £55, which would pair well with the bottle of whisky.

Adam included a note in the box, reading: "Dear Andy, it would be a true privilege for you to be one of my groomsmen on my wedding day. Adam."

Andrew, who works as a tattoo artist and has penned many of Adam's inkings, posted a sentimental message alongside the photo of his presents on Instagram, writing: "Wow! What an incredible past few days! I had the absolute honour of being a groomsman for my brother @adamramsaypeaty.

"The friendship we've built over the past 10 years, it doesn't even feel like friends at this point, we're family. You've always been like a little brother to me, and to stand by your side whilst you married your best friend was nothing short of incredible.

"Thank you both so much for asking me to be such a big part of your special day. Love you both so much!"

© Alamy Stock Photo Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have had issues with the swimmer's family

Andrew's long-term friendship likely means a lot to Adam, who is currently estranged from his family, with neither his mother nor brother attending his and Holly's wedding after a falling out among the family.

© PA Images via Getty Images Bethany Peaty was one of Holly's bridesmaids

It hasn't been publicly stated why the Peatys are estranged from one another at present, though his sister, Bethany, walked down the aisle as a bridesmaid, so the swimmer at least had someone from his family with him on his and Holly's special day.