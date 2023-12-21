Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is ageless with beehive hair in rare wedding photos

Marriage comments

Tana sweetly told People that she still gets butterflies around her husband. "When it comes to our busy schedules, people say, ‘It must be hard having to be apart so often,’" she began. "It is, but I feel really lucky that I still get butterflies when we haven’t seen each other for a few weeks. I never want to take that for granted – even with all these kids to worry about. We have a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Gordon joked that Tana was the reason he was motivated to focus on his health.

“[Wife] Tana was not impressed with the way I was,” the Kitchen Nightmares host told The Times. “I was overweight, 18 stone [115kg]. I looked like a sack of [expletive]. I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat [expletive.]

"It was a big wake-up call," said Gordon, who was motivated to lose nearly 30 kilograms as he lost his father at a similar age.