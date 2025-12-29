Holly Ramsay's 29-year-old tribute to mum Tana on wedding day to Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay put up a united front with her family on her wedding day to Adam Peaty on 27 December, and kept her mother closer than ever as she paid tribute in a very special way.

The 25-year-old influencer and mental health advocate, who married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey over the weekend, is said to have worn her mother, Tana Ramsay's, bridal gown from her 1996 nuptials to Holly's father, TV chef Gordon Ramsay, to her reception at Kin House.

© PA Images via Getty Images Gordon and Holly Ramsay arrive for her wedding to Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

Tana's dress, which she wore to marry Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon in London on 21 December 1996, featured an embellished V-shaped neckline, capped sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a full skirt.

Holly's re-wear of the precious dress came at an extra special time, as just six days before saying 'I do' to Adam Peaty, her parents celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. "29 years ago, I got to marry my best friend, what a journey and thank you. Love you so much," Gordon penned on social media, paying tribute to his wife on the day. Gordon and Tana went on to welcome not only Holly, but her siblings – twins Megan and Jack, 27, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six, and Jesse, two.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Bride-to-Be Holly Ramsay seen arriving at wedding venue

Holly's bespoke bridal gown

Holly and Tana also put their bond on full display as they wore matching shoes, Amina Muaddi lace slingbacks in white for the bride and black for her mother.

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly's dress featured a lace neckline

Though the bride is said to have worn Tana's gown later in the day, she was seen donning a cape as she headed into Bath Abbey on the arm of her father. The cape largely concealed her dress, though a lace neckline and long skirt peeked through.

© PA Images via Getty Images Tana Ramsay wore the same shoes as her daughter

It is thought to have been made by someone special – fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, who is a close friend of the Ramsays and was in attendance on Holly's big day.

The detailed neckline is something HELLO!'s Lifestyle and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, explained is a quintessential trademark of Victoria Beckham's designs.

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly's bridesmaids all wore dresses by Victoria Beckham

Laura told us: "Victoria Beckham’s namesake label is known for its fine lines and classic silhouettes, but more recently, the fashion designer has introduced lace accents in her latest collections. Holly’s wedding dress features delicate meshwork at the neckline, which is reminiscent of some of her current pieces that showcase the same lace.

"It's also worth noting that Victoria has been branching out with her label; she created David’s suit that he wore when he collected his knighthood at Windsor Castle in November," Laura added. "It appears that bridal couture could be next on her list, especially as she was famously meant to design her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's bridal dress for her wedding to Brooklyn in 2022."

Adam and Holly's big day

Tana and Gordon weren't the only members of Holly's family in attendance on the day. Her sisters Megan and Tilly were both bridesmaids in gorgeous crimson Victoria Beckham gowns, and Adam's sister, Bethany Peaty, completed the bridal party.

© Alamy Live News. Holly and Adam tied the knot after meeting in 2021

Also in attendance were a host of famous faces, including David, Cruz, Romeo and Harper Beckham, as well as Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, who starred on Strictly alongside Adam in 2021, and TV presenter Dan Walker.

"Yesterday I had the privilege of being at this amazing man's wedding - and it also gave me a moment to reflect on how lucky I’ve been to have him in my life over the past four years," entrepreneur Sara said of the groom on social media afterwards.

© Instagram/ @saradaviescc Sara Davies and Adam Peaty formed a close bond on Strictly

"From the first day we met on Strictly, we've been firm friends, and it was a real honour to sit in Bath Abbey and watch him get emotional as the love of his life walked down the aisle.

"It was such a special day. Simon and I had the best time, the service was beautiful - and I'm sure you’ll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I've ever had."