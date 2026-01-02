Taylor Swift's bejewelled wedding guest dress is a total Fearless throwback

Anyone who attended the Eras Tour or saw photos from the mammoth show run knows Taylor Swift isn't afraid to wear a little sparkle.

From her bejewelled 'Lover' bodysuits, to the sparkling blazers during 'The Man', to the numerous glittering ballgowns she wore to perform 'Enchanted', Taylor Swift's tour wardrobe was packed with glitter, and she's continued her sparkling theme into her off-duty wardrobe, donning a full sequin dress to attend the wedding of her friend, Este Haim, of the band Haim.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana Taylor Swift wore many wedding-inspired dresses during the Eras Tour

For Este and her partner Jonathan Levin's California wedding, Taylor donned a gold sequined crepe de chine maxi dress, courtesy of Rabanne, retailing at $3,650 / £2,200. The glittering number features a scoop neck and back, and Taylor swept her hair up into an up-do reminiscent of her Folklore and Evermore albums.

Taylor Swift wore this Rabanne dress to Este Haim's wedding

That said, the shimmering gown most resembles Taylor's 'Fearless' album era, which is characterised by gold glitter – who can forget her skipping down the Eras Tour stage, bejewelled guitar in hand, in a sparkling Roberto Cavalli gold dress.

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Man Taylor Swift during the Fearless set, which featured gold dresses

This is the second time recently that Taylor has opted for a gold-hued dress for the wedding of a friend, with the musician wearing a similarly shaped dress to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding in September 2025.

For the star-studded nuptials, Taylor wore a shimmering floral-appliqué gold dress, with her hair worn up – similarly to her hairstyle for Este's wedding.

© Instagram Taylor Swift wore gold to Selena Gomez's wedding, too

Taylor Swift's wedding guest style

With Taylor's own wedding just around the corner, talk is turning to what the singer will wear on her own big day, with British brand Vivienne Westwood top of the list of names people predict Taylor will wear.

As a long-term Swiftie who edited HELLO!'s Taylor Swift bookazine in 2024, I believe that we can look to Taylor's wedding guest style as a hint to what the 35-year-old will wear when she walks down the aisle to Travis Kelce.

HELLO!'s Taylor Swift special was written in honour of The Eras Tour

Taylor never shies away from princess-worthy gowns, with each of the dresses she wore in the Speak Now set of her tour fit for a wedding. As someone who has been open about her love of fairy tales and happy endings, a princess dress is sure to be at the top of Taylor's wish list.

The singer has frequently donned wedding dresses for music videos and on-stage performances, but these are less likely to point towards what she will wear herself, as they're the singer playing a part.

© Instagram Taylor Swift often wears a wedding dress in her music videos

Taylor and Travis are yet to confirm the date of their wedding, or where it will be – and the location of your wedding is crucial when it comes to choosing a dress, according to bridal designer Savannah Miller, who frequently creates dream dresses for the style set. "Ultimately, the season you're getting married should be a deciding factor for your choice of dress."

© Getty Images for TAS Rights Man Taylor Swift in one of her Enchanted performance ballgowns

On choosing a dress, she adds: "It's your wedding day, and I really believe that you should do exactly what you want and not be determined by any kind of rules. A wedding is most special when it's reflective of the people who are getting married. Ultimately, your wedding is two people standing in front of each other, promising to love each other for the rest of their lives."