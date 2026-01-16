Inside the exuberant wedding of billionaire Richard Gonzalez and influencer Sarah Rollins

By late afternoon on October 2025, the light inside The Breakers had begun to glow. Within that golden hour light, American influencer and model Sarah Rollins Gonzalez and her now husband, billionaire businessman, Richard Gonzalez, stepped forward to be married, surrounded by 130 of their closest family members and friends, in a ceremony defined by stillness, reverence, and quiet emotional.

What followed — hours later, beneath chandeliers and clouds of flowers — was something altogether different. The night surged with sound and movement culminating in a full-scale musical reveal that transformed the ballroom into a pulsing celebration of love in motion.

Together, the two very different halves formed a complete portrait of the couple themselves. "I couldn't commit to one theme," Sarah told HELLO! of her magical day. "Because one theme couldn't hold both truths of who we are."

That simple and profound realization became the foundation of the wedding. Rather than choose between softness or spectacle, intimacy or exuberance, Sarah and Richard chose to honor polarity.

Richard and Sarah married in front of 130 guests The ceremony The ceremony was designed in a palette of creams, ivories, and golds and the space shimmered without ever feeling overwhelming. Reflective surfaces caught the light and florals helped softened the room. Eight black-tie violinists stood elevated on suede-upholstered pedestals to created music that filled the room. "There was an almost heavenly feeling Sarah and Richard wanted to carry through every moment," said Justin Scalzo of the elite luxury event planning firm, YSD Events, that curated and led the planning and production for the weekend. "Each space, from the welcome dinner to the ceremony, and on to the cocktail hour, and reception, was designed to feel distinct, yet unified by softness, light, and luxurious materials like mother of pearl, velvet, silk, suede, and high-gloss reflective finishes." Sarah embraced the feel. "When you're in love, you want to shout it from the top of a mountain," she told us. "But you also want to protect it. This moment gave us the opportunity to share our love while keeping it sacred."

© Boone Studios; Michelle Scott Photography The happy couple at the alter Their wedding attire What they wore was chosen with intention too. After trying lighter, more ethereal silhouettes, Sarah selected a gown that mirrored the gravity of the vows themselves: a custom Elie Saab creation that was grand, architectural, and undeniably regal. "It felt like the Rolls Royce of wedding gowns," she explained. "Heavy, exquisite, and grounding." The evening before her big day, she opted for a celebratory look at the welcome dinner created by Carlos Mannings of Mannings Atelier. Richard wore a classic Tom Ford tuxedo that boasted an understated elegance.

They were surrounded by their loved ones Why Palm Beach? The couple had originally considered a destination wedding, but ultimately chose Palm Beach so they could be surrounded by nearly everyone they loved. With an intimate guest list of 130 the celebration felt deeply personal. "That intimacy changed everything," Richard said. "It allowed us to design the experience around the people in the room, not just the spectacle."

The floral displays were stunning From day to night As daylight faded and guests moved into the reception, the energy began to change. Inspired by Miami at dusk, the ballroom transformed beneath a ceiling of cloud-like florals and oversized crystal chandeliers embedded within the blooms. "What we wanted," Sarah explained to HELLO!. "Was to capture the feeling of falling in love — the anticipation, the excitement, the heartbeat."

On to the next phase Time to dine Dinner unfolded as a slow crescendo, and the music deepened as the evening progressed. Beloved saxophonist Al Sax had been flown in from St. Barths and inspired by the couple's favorite nights at Nikki Beach, moved from table to table, climbing atop custom-built surfaces to perform. "One of the most unique elements," Justin noted, "was building tables with fully supported catwalks running down their length. It allowed our specialty performers, and eventually the guests themselves, to fully immerse in the experience." Entertainment throughout the evening was curated by Elan Artists, ensuring each musical moment built seamlessly toward the night's crescendo.

© MINA SISLEY Richard helped his new bride into her necklace Their second look Just before the reception began, Sarah and Richard changed out into their second look of the night. Their custom Chrome Hearts, attiredf was unexpected and deeply personal. The story began months earlier in St. Barths, where Sarah discovered a rare pearl-and-diamond Chrome Hearts necklace, which was one of only two in existence. A conversation with founders Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark led to something unprecedented: the creation of the first-ever documented Chrome Hearts wedding gown, alongside a custom tuxedo for Richard. "A friend of theirs told us they're not a brand, they’re a family," Sarah explained. "A husband and wife creating together. That mattered to us." Her corseted gown, complete with a danceable train, stayed on for six uninterrupted hours. Richard's look revealed what Sarah calls his "glamorous bad-boy side." "The ceremony was about conveying our love story," Richard later said. "The reception was about celebrating it."

© Boone Studios; Michelle Scott Photography DJ Steve Aoki hit the decks Big reveal The night’s defining moment arrived disguised as tradition. As the couple moved toward the cake, guests were asked to turn away. Then drapes at the back of the ballroom parted and what emerged was not simply a stage, but a towering LED wall, concert-level lighting, and DJ Steve Aoki commanding the room. In an instant, the wedding gave way to a world-class dance party. "That was the heartbeat moment," Justin recalled. "The release. The fairytale coming fully to life."

The couple partied the night away The finer details Throughout the evening, craftsmanship revealed itself in quiet, unforgettable ways, from individual ice sculptures engraved with the couple's initials presenting sushi and caviar amid swirling dry ice. There were custom cocktails and matcha mocktails. A live Louis Vuitton artist completed a hand-painted portrait of the couple during the reception, while guests left handwritten notes on travel-inspired stationery.

Dancing the night away Their first dance After months of lessons, the band played an unexpected arrangement and choreography unraveled. They laughed, spun once, kissed, and ended it early. "It became one of our favorite memories," Sarah said. "Perfectly imperfect." Of their magical day, Sarah said:"Our hope was that people fell in love a little themselves."

Wedding Vendors: Planning & Production: YSD Events, Floral & Décor Design: Birch Event Design, Entertainment: Elan Artists, Photography: Boone Studios; Michelle Scott Photography, Videography: Sculpting With Time, Beauty: Ariel Diaz; Amanda Maxwell, Welcome Dinner Dress: Mannings Atelier , Ceremony Gown: Elie Saab, Reception Gown: Chrome Heart, Ceremony Tuxedo: Tom Ford, Reception Tuxedo: Chrome Hearts.