Tallia Storm claims Victoria Beckham 'set up' paparazzi during Brooklyn romance - 'I got such a fright'

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend, Tallia Storm, has weighed in on the scandal, claiming that Victoria Beckham set up paparazzi while the pair dated as teens.

During an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former Celebs Go Dating star went on to say she was backing her former flame in his recent family fallout. Telling the story of how a security detail was sent to her gig ahead of their teen date in London, she said: "At the time, I got such a fright, because he had been hanging around for ages. See the moment in the video above.

"At this point, David has already dropped Brooklyn off at my house. I had met Victoria, in her pyjamas, it was all just lovely and no big deal. So when he came to the gig, and he sent the security team at the start, that was already a bit off because like, 'We're chilling, it's not that deep. You’ve come to my house, there’s no security team there', you know?

© GC Images Tallia and Brooklyn dated while they were teeangers

"So then when we left, and there was all these people outside, I was frightened thinking: 'Oh my goodness I don’t want him to think this was me' But later, this was like ten years ago, in London there was 20 or 30 paps around, that was a thing, and they were like, 'We found out from team Victoria.'

Supporting her ex, following his shock statement on social media Tallia added: "He's finally finding that voice and that power to say, 'Hang on a minute I’m not this little show pony' I have an incredible amount of sympathy."

Tallia explained she was still swamped by media attention, having dated Brooklyn at the age of 16, almost a decade ago. The first question on any red carpet, to this day, is always about Brooklyn. She added: "Being in that [world] as a first-hander, being Brooklyn or any of the other siblings, I can imagine, comes with a huge amount of pressure"

"At the time, I had nothing bad to say. I feel like I had the seal of approval as I had my own thing going on [but] he didn’t choose to be born into that family," she added.