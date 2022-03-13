Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reveal their maid of honour for upcoming wedding The couple are getting married later this year

As Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are preparing for their wedding later this year, the bride-to-be just dropped some behind-the-scenes information about the upcoming ceremony – and it's so sweet!

SEE: Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz smoulders in intimate bed selfie after big announcement

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, Nicola shared a photo of the woman who will be her maid of honour on the big day – and it isn't Victoria Beckham or Brooklyn's sister Harper, or even her own mum or best friend.

As the actress revealed, her beloved grandmother will take on the role, and she's understandably delighted to do so.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham hints at baby news in personal note to Nicola Peltz

Alongside the image of her grandmother, who could be seen sitting in a chair, smelling a large pink rose, was a message from the star's brother Will.

SEE: David Beckham shares incredible wedding photo with son Brooklyn

MORE: 9 cute photos of the Beckham kids as babies: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz & Harper

It read: "Was w Bunny today and she kept saying how happy and honored she is to be moh [red heart emoji]."

Nicola shared the news in a sweet update

Nicola then confIrmed the heart-warming decision in her caption, adding heart emojis of her own as she wrote: "My Naunni is my maid of honor."

The loved-up young couple haven't yet revealed their wedding day but they have publicly talked about it taking place this year.

Earlier this month, Nicola gave the strongest hint about the date, when she took to Instagram to wish her fiancé a happy 23rd birthday and revealed that their big day is happening "so soon".

Nicola and Brooklyn will tie the knot later this year

Sharing an adorable picture of them together inside their kitchen alongside a big birthday cake filled with candles, the 27-year-old wrote: "Happy birthday baby. I'm so lucky to be able to go through life by your side. I love you more every day. I can't wait to marry you so soon!"

The couple, who got engaged in 2020 and had to put wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic, will no doubt be excited to tie the knot surrounded by friends and family, with several news reports suggesting the special event may take place at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.