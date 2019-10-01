﻿
Inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding: all the pictures

Mr and Mrs Bieber married for a second time on Monday

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Bieber! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tied the knot for a second time on Monday in an intimate ceremony at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The newlyweds were joined by guests including Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and Katy Perry for their wedding celebrations, with many attendees sharing an access-all-areas peek inside the nuptials on Instagram – and it looks amazing!

Videographer Alfredo Flores shared one of the first glimpses of the bride and groom, with a black-and-white photobooth snap of himself, Justin and Hailey together with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden. "Mr and Mrs Bieber," he captioned the photo, which showed Justin – who looked dapper in a white shirt and bow tie – planting a kiss on Jaden's head.

The couple toasted their marriage with Moet & Chandon champagne, in personalised jewel-encrusted bottles featuring "The Biebers" and their wedding date.

Justin shared a glimpse at the special wedding gift he had bought for himself, a gold watch. "Got my self a lil wedding gift," he wrote on Instagram.

Hailey, meanwhile, rocked a leather jacket embellished with the word "Wife" on the back, as shared by her friend Justine Skye. The photo also gave a look at Hailey's wedding hairstyle, a fuss-free low chignon.

It appears Hailey and Justin gave their wedding guests a gift of their own – personalised T-shirts with the words "The Biebers September 30th Palmetto Bluffs, SC," printed on them. A photo of the clothing was shared on Instagram by businessman Sam Shahidi.

Dave Grutman posted several photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram, including a photobooth snap of himself and his wife Isabela with the bride Hailey. The collage gave a sneak peek of Hailey's wedding dress, which appears to be halterneck with open back, and she had her hair tied up.

"Congrats @haileybieber @justinbieber," Dave captioned another photo of himself and the bride striking a pose in the photobooth.

More photos shared by the businessman showed a glimpse inside the wedding venue, and Hailey and Justin's guests, including Kendall Jenner, and Dave's wife Isabela.

A group of wedding guests gathered in a beautiful drawing room for photos at the couple's wedding reception.

The couple's close friend Kendall Jenner appeared to be having fun at the wedding party and shared a video of herself strutting through the hotel in her figure-hugging velvet dress.

Fai Khadra shared a behind-the-scenes look at the couple's evening reception, as he partied with a group including Kendall and Jaden.

The bride ended her evening with some pampering courtesy of Dr Jocelyne Miranda, who shared a photo of herself giving Hailey – who was wearing a white robe – a head massage.

