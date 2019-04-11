﻿
15 of the best high street wedding dresses to buy now

See the most affordable wedding dresses from ASOS, Needle & Thread and more

Hailey Baldwin wore THREE wedding dresses on her big day with Justin Bieber
With more couples than ever looking to save money on their wedding day, the bride's wedding dress can be a good place to start. Thankfully, many top high street shops now have their own affordable bridal ranges that are high quality, stylish and available for as little as £100. Who says you can't wear high street on your wedding day? Look through the gallery to see some of our top picks available now…

Needle and Thread Leilah Dotted Bridal Gown

Take cues from celebrity brides like Mandy Moore and traded a traditional ivory gown for beautiful blush pink. This polka dot tulle dress features a flattering ruffled skirt, silver satin waist tie and delicate bead embellishment for a pretty and modern bridal look. Better still, at £625 it's a steal compared to Mandy's couture look.

SHOP: Leilah dotted bridal gown, £625, Needle &Thread

H&M cream sleeveless wedding dress

H&M may not be the first place you think of when wedding dress shopping, but this cream sleeveless gown is just one reason why it shouldn't be overlooked. The epitome of minimalistic elegance, this dress is available exclusively online, and is a bargain at £199.

SHOP: Cream sleeveless wedding dress, £199, H&M

ASOS EDITION embroidered and beaded flutter sleeve wedding dress

The flutter sleeves and open back detailing on this ASOS EDITION wedding dress add a directional twist to the classic ivory full-length gown. A perfect choice for both summer and winter weddings, it features all-over bead and sequin embellishment and a slim silhouette.

SHOP: Embroidered and beaded flutter sleeve wedding dress, £180, ASOS

Whistles Ariane Lace Wedding Co-Ord

There are so many options available to brides rather than just a wedding dress, such as this co-ord scalloped lace top and skirt, which you could wear all day long or change in to at your wedding reception a la Ellie Goulding, who wore a Ralph & Russo two-piece on her big day in August.

SHOP: Ariane lace wedding co-ord, £599, Whistles

Ghost Willow dress

Understated, but undeniably elegant, this Ghost Willow dress is crafted from soft satin and has a unique silhouette, with a cowl neckline at the front and back, and a frill trim on the train. This is a dress you can really make your own with your veil and accessories.

SHOP: Willow dress, £695, Ghost

Monsoon Elizabeth embellished wedding dress

Featuring intricate hand-embellishment you’d only expect to see on wedding dresses more than double the price, no one would ever guess this was a high street buy. The long-sleeved V-neck gown is adorned with silver beads, crystal gems and sequins that make it the ideal choice for a winter wedding.

SHOP: Elizabeth embellished wedding dress, £499, Monsoon

Lipsy Bridal Natalya wedding dress

We're getting major Meghan vibes from this Lipsy Bridal dress, which has a halter neck and slim silhouette, with a ruched waistline and pearl embellishment to add impact to the understated design.

SHOP: Natalya high neck wedding dress, £180, Lipsy Bridal at Next

Needle and Thread Fallen Petals Sleeveless Bridal Gown

Featuring intricate floral beading and embellishment inspired by falling petals, this Needle and Thread gown looks far more expensive than its £815 price tag. A fitted bodice and soft tulle skirt will ensure you both look and feel like a fairytale bride.

SHOP: Fallen Petals sleeveless bridal gown, £815, Needle & Thread

Ted Baker Olivvya wedding jumpsuit

If you've been inspired by celebrities like Vogue Williams and Sophie Turner, you may want to rock a wedding jumpsuit instead of a dress on your big day. This halter neck wide leg design from Ted Baker is a sophisticated and modern alternative to a wedding dress, and a piece you could wear again long after the wedding is over.

SHOP: Olivvya halter neck wide leg jumpsuit, £249, Ted Baker

Phase Eight Louise wedding dress

Channel a vintage vibe in this Phase Eight twenties-inspired Louise wedding dress, which has a romantic cape design and intricate beaded embellishment. Currently available in sizes 8-16 at phase-eight.com for £550.

SHOP: Louise wedding dress, £550, Phase Eight

Reformation Hestia wedding dress

This gorgeous lace gown features a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette with cinched-in waist, with a plunging open back to provide an unexpected twist. Timeless and beautiful, you'll have to join a waitlist to get your hands on this Reformation bridal gown.

SHOP: Hestia dress, £535, Reformation

Monsoon Diana embellished wedding dress

Get a glamorous bridal look for less than £500 at Monsoon, whose embellished Diana wedding dress features hand-embroidered beads and sequins, and a daring split. Fully lined with a gorgeous cinched-in waist, what's not to love?!

SHOP: Diana embellished wedding dress, £499, Monsoon

ASOS EDITION ruched halter neck wedding dress

There's a lot to love about this ruched halter neck wedding dress, but especially the price – a bargain £120. Whether you choose to wear it all day or buy it as an evening gown for your reception, this minimalistic style will have maximum impact. Buy yours from asos.com.

SHOP: Ruched halter neck wedding dress, £120, ASOS

Whistles Rose wedding dress

With its on-trend Bardot neckline, raised front hem and fine lace fabric, this Whistles wedding dress looks way more expensive than its £599 price tag. A flattering choice for all brides, this ivory gown is currently available in sizes 6-16. 

SHOP: Rose wedding dress, £599, Whistles

Self Portrait pleated crochet floral maxi dress

A brand loved by celebrities and the royals alike, the Duchess of Cambridge wore this gown for a red carpet appearance, so you'd be in good company if you choose to wear it for your big day. The long-sleeved gown has a floral lace top and cinched waist with a long crepe skirt. Find yours for £340 at self-portrait-studio.com.

SHOP: Pleated crochet floral maxi dress, £340, Self Portrait

