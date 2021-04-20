21 of the best wedding veils to choose from for a beautiful bridal moment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shopping for a wedding veil can be confusing, but we're here to help inspire you for your magical moment. If you choose to wear a bridal veil - and you don't necessarily have to - it can transform your wedding style, enhancing your dress and pulling your whole look together.

From a traditional cathedral length veil to a playful birdcage veil, pearl-encrusted to organza-embroidered, there's something to suit everyone's taste and bridal attire.

What is the meaning behind a wedding veil?

Historically a wedding veil was a symbol of modesty and virginity. It was also believed to shield a bride from evil spirits. In cultures where arranged marriages are the norm, it can be used to hide her face from the groom. Today a veil is most commonly used purely as an accessory and draped over the back of the dress rather than in front.

Here are the best wedding veils to choose from for your big day...

Best wedding veils

Birdcage wedding veils

Maison Michel Akiko Lace Bow Headband, was £455 now £182, Matches

We love this unique Maison Michel Akiko headband, fashioned with a mini semi-sheer veil. Made from ivory diamond netting, it drapes just over the face and is topped with a structured tulle bow.

Ivory Charlotte Crystal Mini Veil by Gigi Burris Millinery, £365, Browns

This striking vintage-inspired veil is handmade in New York using gathered ivory tulle and embellished with individually placed Swarovski flat crystals. It comes attached to a grosgrain covered headband.

Bird Cage Veil 'Vayl' by Holly Young Millinery, £49.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Sitting just below the eyes, this is the perfect finishing touch for a retro-style wedding dress. The veil will be attached to a hairband in the colour of your choice so it blends in seamlessly.

Voilette Headband, £165, Revolve

Attached to a small silk headband, if you're looking for something simple and elegant, try this bird cage veil by Revolve.

Shoulder-length wedding veils

Short Shoulder Wedding Veil, £58.33, Etsy

Made with two tiers of Russian netting, the large open weave gives this veil a retro feel. It's delicate, glamourous and quirky all at once.

White Long Crystal Embellished Veil Haircomb by Gigi Burris Millinery, £365, Browns

Saturated with sparkling rhinestones, this lace veil is one way to turn heads without the need for a long train. It attaches easily to your hair with a metal comb.

Erdem Embellished Point D’Esprit Tulle Veil, £390, Net-A-Porter

Erdem launched its first bridal collection earlier this year, and like many of the pieces, this veil mixes modernity with a hint of the label's classic Victorian style. It falls just below the shoulders and features an embellished bow that secures with a barrette.

Elbow wedding veils

Custom Slogan Veil by Crown and Glory, £45, NotOnTheHighStreet

Want to make a statement? Take inspiration from Hailey Bieber's veil designed by Virgil Abloh and have yours personalised with velvet letters. Handmade to order, it can spell out whatever you like within a 12 character limit.

Sweetheart Circle Veil by Crown and Glory, £55, NotOnTheHighStreet

Brides who are looking for something cute and romantic will love this elbow length-veil from Crown and Glory. It features a hand-sewn satin heart trim.

Fingertip wedding veils

French Lace Simple Veil by Twigs and Honey, £473.13, Etsy

Created with french lace and illusion tulle, this very feminine fingertip length veil is handmade to order by Twigs & Honey. The US bridal studio is loved worldwide and we can see why.

Modern Netting Tulle Bridal Veil, £213.40, Etsy

Ethereal and whimsical, the layering of soft net fabrics also gives this veil a modern feel. It's finished with your choice of a gold or silver plated comb.

Waltz wedding veils

Couture Ivory Lace Mantilla Wedding Veil, from £399.56, Etsy

Hand-embroidered with pressed silk and cotton flower petals, we love this romantic ivory tulle veil for something a little bit different.

Leah Veil, from £38.28, Etsy

This raw edge mantilla style veil comes in several different colourways and is a classic choice to complement any bridal look.

Floor-length wedding veils

Gwyneth Veil, £51.04, Etsy

Perfect for a minimalist aesthetic, this simple veil also comes in a selection of colours and lengths if you want to customize it.

Christophe Kane Feather-Trimmed Tulle Veil, £820, Mytheresa

As you'd expect from Christoper Kane, this is sure to add something contemporary and unique to your bridal ensemble. Trimmed with tonal ostrich feathers, it would look amazing with a simple slip dress.

Cathedral wedding veils

Skylar Barely There Wedding Veil by Britten, £73, NotOnTheHighStreet

Britten is a small British boutique, specialising in bridal accessories. Their barely-there veil is handcrafted from luxury tulle and attaches to either a gold or silver plated comb. To make it extra special, they offer personalised embroidery on request.

Pearl Wedding Veil, from £146.92, Etsy

Encrusted in delicate pearls, this veil is a show-stopper. Handmade from soft tulle, you can choose from several different colours and lengths to suit your bridal look perfectly.

Baldwin Wedding Veil, was £529.90 now £423.92, Etsy

Embroidered with organza flowers and leaves, this beautiful cathedral-length veil would fit well with a bohemian or vintage style wedding dress.

Mica Flake Veil, from £154.95, Etsy

Add some sparkle to your wedding look with this gorgeous metallic embellished veil. You can choose from gold or silver hand-applied mica flakes.

Alicia Wedding Veil by Melanie Potro Bridal Couture, £189, NotOnTheHighStreet

This cathedral satin-trimmed veil would suit a classic wedding gown perfectly. Measuring 320cm, it's designed to trail behind you as you walk down the aisle. Choose between white, antique white and ivory colourways.

