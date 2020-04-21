﻿
7 EastEnders stars who dated each other in real-life

Emma Barton, Jacqueline Jossa and Joe Swash all dated one of their EastEnders co-stars

Jacqueline Jossa Tony Discipline EastEnders
Photo: © Getty Images
Not only did some of their characters date on-screen, but these EastEnders stars dated in real life, too. From Joe Swash and Kara Tointon to Britain's Got Talent contestant Shaheen Jafargholi and Amy-Leigh Hickman, it seems that a lot of the cast found love on set. Keep reading to find out who, and which couples are still together…

Jacqueline Jossa and Tony Discipline

Before she met now-husband Dan Osborne, Jacqueline Jossa was in an 18-month relationship with her EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline. The couple started dating in 2011 but parted ways amicably when Tony left the soap.

Amy Leigh Hickman Shaheen Jafargoli
Photo: © Instagram
Amy-Leigh Hickman and Shaheen Jafargholi

EastEnders co-stars Amy-Leigh and Shaheen started dating after meeting on set in 2016. And they still appear to be dating almost four years on, with Shaheen recently including Amy in an International Women’s Day post to "some of my fave women in the world".

Shona McGarty Matt Lapinskas EastEnders
Photo: © Getty Images
Shona McGarty and Matt Lapinskas

The couple who played Whitney Carter and Anthony Moon began dating in 2011 after meeting on the soap. They were together for 18 months but split after Matt’s exit from the show.

Emma-Barton-Joel-Beckett
Photo: © Getty Images
Emma Barton and Joel Beckett

Strictly 2019 contestant Emma Barton, who plays Honey Mitchell in the soap, dated her former EastEnders co-star Joel Beckett for two years between 2007 and 2009. Jake is best recognised from his role as Jake Moon, which he played from 2004-2006.

Nadia Sawalha Marc Bannerman 2000
Photo: © Getty Images
Nadia Sawalha and Marc Bannerman

Did you know Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha dated her EastEnders co-star Marc Bannerman for three years? While Nadia played businesswoman Annie Palmer, Marc played Gianni Di Marco until leaving the soap in 2000.

Kara Tointon Joe Swash EastEnders
Photo: © Getty Images
Kara Tointon and Joe Swash

Kara Tointon and Joe Swash may have played siblings on-screen, but in real life they dated for two years between 2008 and 2010. The couple have now moved on and while Kara is engaged to Marius Jensen, with whom she recently welcomed her first child, Joe is now a father to son Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon.

Lucy Benjamin Steve McFadden EastEnders
Photo: © Getty Images
Lucy Benjamin and Steve McFadden

Not only did they play a couple on-screen, but Lucy Benjamin and Steve McFadden, aka Lisa Fowler and Phil Mitchell, also dated for four years off-screen. Steve has previously blamed the phone hacking scandal for ruining their relationship, as he falsely accused her of leaking stories to the press.

