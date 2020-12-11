6 unearthed photos from Princess Anne's trailblazing second wedding

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Zara Tindall's wedding dress belongs in a fairytale – see photos
-
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr's new home is nothing like his family one
Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has moved in with girlfriend Bryony Briscoe – and their beautiful pad is rather different from his family home in...
-
13 of Meghan Markle's sweetest photos with her royal in-laws
-
Married celebrity couples who met at work: Holly Willoughby, Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen and more
-
Sir Mo Farah’s family home looks like a holiday villa
While Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is experiencing the I’m a Celebrity castle, he has left behind a rather grand residence of his own in Surrey....