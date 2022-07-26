Princess Anne's two bold engagement rings broke royal mould – photos

Princess Anne has been married twice, and both of her engagement rings from her current husband Sir Timothy Laurence and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips broke the royal mould – in a very similar fashion!

Back in May 1973, the Queen's daughter, 71, was given a sapphire ring that consisted of an eye-catching blue centre stone with white diamonds on either side. The couple got married in November 1973 at Westminster Abbey but they announced their separation in August 1989 and divorced in 1992, after welcoming their two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Coloured rings were rare among the royal family before Anne's first engagement, but several royal brides went on to wear bright rocks. For example, Princess Diana chose her iconic sapphire and diamond ring in 1981, and Sarah Ferguson was given a Burmese ruby cluster ring in 1986.

Anne's second husband Timothy also popped the question with a very unique ring featuring a sapphire, before the couple eloped to Scotland to tie the knot in December 1992. The Princess Royal has been spotted wearing an oval cabochon sapphire that is flanked by diamonds in a vintage, one-of-a-kind style.

Princess Anne announced her engagement to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973

Rumour has it that Anne's second ring broke royal tradition as no ring like it had been sported by a royal before. Meghan Markle would later be presented with a three-side-stone cluster ring from Prince Harry in 2017.

Leading engagement ring specialist, Max Stone at Seven Stone puts the value at around £10,000 for Anne's first ring and £25,000 for her current jewel.

Princess Anne's current engagement ring is believed to be worth £25,000

"It's interesting that Princess Anne received sapphire engagement rings rather than traditional diamond rings," he said. "Blue sapphires are often linked to people who are respectful, loyal, hardworking, and honest, which only makes these rings even more special, and this perhaps could have meant something to Princess Anne."

Princess Anne's ring reportedly broke royal tradition

Anne isn't the only royal with a love for coloured gemstones as Max points out: "Princess Diana also famously had a blue sapphire ring, which now belongs to Kate Middleton.

"It's clear royal family are huge fans of sapphires, a stone which is traditionally believed to attract abundance and blessings. Historically it has been used to protect against negative energies, as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity, so it's no wonder the royal ladies love them."

