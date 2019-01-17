Royal wedding hair and makeup inspiration: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more

From the dream dresses to the decadent florals, royal weddings are always brimming with inspiration. As well as their jaw-dropping gowns, royal brides take great pride in perfecting their hair and makeup for the big day, and we adore the immaculate looks from the Duchess of Cambridge, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and more. Take a look…
Princess Eugenie:
The most recent royal bride Princess Eugenie enlisted makeup artist Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown to create her natural, English-rose style makeup look for her big day, with rosy cheeks, bronze eyeshadow and bold, filled-in brows. Meanwhile, her hair was fixed into a low chignon with a few loose strands to frame her face.