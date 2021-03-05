﻿
11 Photos | Brides

11 stunning royal wedding hair and makeup looks that will inspire future brides

How to get the royal wedding glow

You're reading

We've just found Kate Middleton's perfect wedding guest bag - and it's dreamy!
Chloe Best
Royal brides always look flawless on their wedding days, and we're not surprised considering they enlist the help of talented makeup artists and hairstylists.

With hundreds of eyes on them, the Duchess of CambridgePrincess Eugenie and more want to look and feel their best. So how can you replicate their glowing bridal beauty looks? From dewy skin to voluminous updos, take a look…

 

Princess Diana

The Princess of Wales wore her hair in bouncy waves, courtesy of Kevin Shanley, while her makeup artist Barbara Daly added a touch of eyeliner to highlight her blue eyes and finished it off with flawless skin and natural pink lips. However, she did later reveal that Diana suffered a mishap with her perfume minutes before she walked down the aisle, leaving a stain on her David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress.

 

READ: Princess Diana's wedding dress mishap that went unnoticed

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie enlisted makeup artist Hannah Martin of Bobbi Brown to create her natural, English-rose style makeup look for her big day, with rosy cheeks, bronze eyeshadow and bold, filled-in brows. Meanwhile, her hair was fixed into a low chignon with a few loose strands to frame her face.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex:

Meghan also opted for a natural beauty look for her own royal wedding in May 2018, choosing to let her natural freckles shine through, courtesy of makeup artist Daniel Martin. The look featured subtly defined eyes with a slightly longer lash than normal, a nude lip and a subtle highlighter that caught the sun perfectly. The Duchess complemented the natural look by wearing her hair in an updo that sat at the nape of her neck, with a centre parting and a few loose tendrils tucked behind her ears.

MORE: What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding was really like - as told by insiders

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge:

Kate’s royal wedding makeup was quite different to both Meghan and Eugenie’s, with stronger eye makeup and a slick of black eyeliner, with rosy cheeks and a sheer pink lipstick completing the look. Her hair was pinned back into a half-up, half-down style with plenty of volume at the crown underneath her hand-embroidered veil.

GALLERY: 11 times Kate Middleton gave us wedding hair inspiration

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall:

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips was glowing for her wedding to Mike Tindall in July 2011. Her makeup was also the work of Bobbi Brown pro Hannah Martin, who created a natural glow with gold eyeshadow, brown eyeliner and mascara, and a soft pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. An intricate updo completed the bridal look to perfection.

LOOK: Zara Tindall's wedding dress belongs in a fairytale – see photos

Photo: © Getty Images
Alessandra De Osma:

Alessandra De Osma was a natural beauty at her wedding to Prince Christian of Hanover in 2018. The Peruvian lawyer styled her hair into a centre-parted updo and opted for minimal makeup, with defined lashes, rosy cheeks, and a pop of pink lipstick.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco:

We love how Princess Charlene’s hair was styled into a voluminous updo with a glistening diamond hairpiece. The bride’s makeup was natural with pink lip gloss, and neutral eye makeup.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Sofia of Sweden:

Princess Sofia was every inch the beautiful bride on her wedding day in 2015. The Swedish royal styled her hair into a sleek chignon, while her makeup look consisted of a flawless base with a touch of bronzer, glossy lips and smoky defined eyes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden:

Like most of the other royal brides, Princess Madeleine chose to wear her up for her wedding. However, the Princess’ hair was given more volume at the roots and was brushed back into an intricate bun that sat at the nape of her neck. Dark eyeliner and eyeshadow, a flawless base and defined brows created a gorgeous bridal look, with pink lipstick adding a pretty colour pop.

READ: 9 fascinating rules royal brides must follow

Photo: © Rex
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark:

Crown Princess Mary let her natural beauty shine through for her wedding day in 2004, with rosy cheeks, nude lipstick and defined lashes to complement her features. Her hair was worn in a sleek centre-parted updo, which had been given more volume at the crown for her veil to sit upon.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden:

Didn’t Crown Princess Victoria make a beautiful bride? The Swedish royal wore her hair slicked back into a fuss-free updo, and had soft makeup, with bronzed skin and nude lipstick.

