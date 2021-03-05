11 stunning royal wedding hair and makeup looks that will inspire future brides

Royal brides always look flawless on their wedding days, and we're not surprised considering they enlist the help of talented makeup artists and hairstylists.
With hundreds of eyes on them, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and more want to look and feel their best. So how can you replicate their glowing bridal beauty looks? From dewy skin to voluminous updos, take a look…
Princess Diana
The Princess of Wales wore her hair in bouncy waves, courtesy of Kevin Shanley, while her makeup artist Barbara Daly added a touch of eyeliner to highlight her blue eyes and finished it off with flawless skin and natural pink lips. However, she did later reveal that Diana suffered a mishap with her perfume minutes before she walked down the aisle, leaving a stain on her David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress.
