Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford

Inside the Super Bowl stars' relationships

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
The 2022 Super Bowl is set to attract a huge crowd as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle it out for the title, but some people who are bound to be in the crowd are the players' wives and partners.

Who will be cheering on the likes of Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.? Keep scrolling to see inside the NFL athletes' off-pitch relationships…

Los Angeles Rams players' partners

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp, 28, and his wife Anna Croskrey tied the knot in 2015 during their sophomore year at Eastern Washington University.

Much like the other NFL players, the pair met in high school at a track and field event. He told The New York Times he asked for her phone number on their second meeting and added: "I was sure I was going to marry her then," he said.

They are now parents to son Cooper Jamison Kupp Jr, who was born in July 2018 and Cypress Stellar Kupp, who was born in January 2021.

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Odell Beckham Jr.

It's an exciting time for Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood, known as Lolo, who are expecting their first child together. The 29-year-old wide receiver and the model and actress – who has made appearances on MTV's improv comedy series Wild'n'Out – shared the happy news with their followers in November 2021 showing Odell cradling Lauren's blossoming baby bump.

 

The football star made his relationship Instagram official back in November 2019, but it is not known how long they have been dating.

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford

Matthew and Kelly Stafford got married on 4 April 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia, after meeting at the University of Georgia when Matthew was the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and Kelly was a cheerleader.

The couple now share four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter and Tyler, and they live in a lavish house in Hidden Hills. But it hasn't all been a fairytale for the childhood sweethearts – Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April 2019 after suffering from spells of vertigo, but she has remained cancer-free following surgery.

 

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is engaged to Erica Sherman, who acts as his marketing manager and previously worked for the Los Angeles Rams team. The couple have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman is a father to two children with his ex-partner Jaelynn Blakey: Jaeda, who was born in April 2013, and Aaron Jr., who was born in April 2016. The former couple met at Penn Hills High School but split around 2019.

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth, 40, and his wife Melissa tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to four children: twins Drew and Sarah, a son named Michael, and a daughter named Katherine.

While Andrew was pursuing a football career, Melissa worked for NBC10/Fox14 News and the couple founded the Big Whit 77 Foundation in 2008, which is "a non-profit organization that would impact area youth and families," according to the website.

She told CNN: "It's changing people's lives. In turn, it's changing ours and our kids', and what they are learning and what they are seeing about life is really special."

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Von Miller

Von Miller shares a son called Valor with Megan Denise, who is a model and has appeared in TV shows such as Private Investigations and Typecasted. The pair were first spotted together at the ESPY Awards ceremony in 2018 and later got engaged.

However, their relationship turned sour after Megan announced her pregnancy in January 2021, and it is thought that they split shortly afterwards.

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Cincinnati Bengals players' partners

Joe Burrow

Quarterback Joe Burrow, 25, and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher began dating in 2017 when they both attended Ohio State. He went on to transfer to LSU but the couple remained strong and often share loved-up photos together on Instagram alongside their pet dog, Beau. 

Meet the NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: From Joe Burrow to Matthew Stafford
Trey Hendrickson

Despite their immediate chemistry, Trey Hendrickson and his wife Alisa Chernomashentsev didn't begin their relationship until 2019, six years after meeting on a Caribbean cruise. Figure skater and fencer Alisa told The Athletic, "We locked eyes," and the defensive end added, "It was over for me."

They began talking again in 2019 and married in July 2020. On their first wedding anniversary, Trey shared gorgeous throwback photos of their beach wedding which ended with a romantic fireworks display over the sea. He wrote: "Happy 1 Year Anniversary! I'm proud to be your husband!"

