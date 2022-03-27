8 times Jayne Torvill gave serious wedding dress inspiration on Dancing on Ice

Alongside her Dancing on Ice co-stars Holly Willoughby and Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill often steps out dresses to the nines on Sunday evenings – and some of her gowns belong on a bride.
While her Olympic skating partner Christopher Dean has released photos of his wedding days with his ex-wives Isabelle Duchesnay and Jill Trenary, Jayne has kept her big day with American sound engineer Phil Christensen very private. All we know is that their nuptials took place on 21 September 1990!
As we imagine what her real-life wedding dress looked like, keep scrolling to see the TV star sported some incredible wedding dresses on DOI…
LOOK: 12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more
For the first show of 2022, Jayne donned a white floor-length gown from wedding dress designer Eliza Jane Howell. With an embellished waist and beaded fringe sleeves, the star looked every inch the bride as she posed for a photo next to Christopher.