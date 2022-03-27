﻿
8 times Jayne Torvill gave serious wedding dress inspiration on Dancing on Ice

The DOI judge has rocked several bridal white gowns

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enlist family help with major wedding conundrum
Photo: © Instagram
Alongside her Dancing on Ice co-stars Holly Willoughby and Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill often steps out dresses to the nines on Sunday evenings – and some of her gowns belong on a bride.

While her Olympic skating partner Christopher Dean has released photos of his wedding days with his ex-wives Isabelle Duchesnay and Jill Trenary, Jayne has kept her big day with American sound engineer Phil Christensen very private. All we know is that their nuptials took place on 21 September 1990!

As we imagine what her real-life wedding dress looked like, keep scrolling to see the TV star sported some incredible wedding dresses on DOI…

LOOK: 12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

For the first show of 2022, Jayne donned a white floor-length gown from wedding dress designer Eliza Jane Howell. With an embellished waist and beaded fringe sleeves, the star looked every inch the bride as she posed for a photo next to Christopher.

Photo: © Instagram
Jayne's long-sleeved lace number she wore for the semi-finals was also from the same designer, and she paired it with pearl drop earrings and sparkly heels.

Photo: © Instagram
Styled by Sarah Nash, the ice-skating star looked stunning in bridal brand Anoushka G. The shimmery silver gown had off-the-shoulder straps and a flowing A-line skirt with pockets.

Photo: © Rex
Ahead of the 2021 show, Jayne was pictured wearing a gown with a sparkly bodice, a nipped-in waist and a silky skirt – beautiful.

 

SEE: Holly Willoughby's 12 most jaw-dropping wedding dresses on Dancing on Ice

 

Photo: © Instagram
Fancy a bridal jumpsuit? Take inspiration from Jayne's sleek design from Adrianna Papell with an elegant square neckline and an embellished waist adding a touch of sparkle.

Photo: © Instagram
For the DOI final in March 2021, Jayne even had her own train! Her white frock featured a V-neck with silver detailing, and gorgeous sparkles climbing up her skirt.

Photo: © Instagram
Movie Week saw the 64-year-old rock a show-stopping dress with sparkly silver sequin sleeves. She finished off the Adrianna Papell number with her hair styled in a chic updo that showed off her drop earrings.

 

SHOP: 11 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

 

Photo: © ITV
In preparation for series 14 hitting out screens, Jayne wore a seriously sparkly white floor-length dress from Ellie Wilde as she smiled alongside fellow judges Oti, Christopher and Ashley Banjo.

