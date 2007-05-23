Evangeline gets 'lost' in urban jungle

Evangeline Lilly may have been temporarily 'lost' when she asked for directions during a retail therapy session in Manhattan on Monday afternoon, but fortunately a friendly passer-by was there to help put her back on track. The normally low-key actress certainly didn't go unnoticed, sporting a stylish red coat with matching platform pumps and a boho head scarf.



Her shopping excursion wasn't all the brunette beauty had in store during her stay in the Big Apple. A few days earlier the actress - who's normally based in Hawaii, where her hit series is shot - was promoting the two-hour finale of Lost's third season on a US chat show.



"(It) will reveal the biggest secret we've ever given in the history of Lost," promises the 27-year-old stunner, who plays headstrong castaway Kate. "It tells you where the next three seasons are going to take us."



While Evangeline has become accustomed to the hit series' paradise setting of Maui she'll be spending a lot more time in New York this summer when shooting begins there on her feature film debut, the supernatural thriller Afterwards. Then in July she heads for Montreal to finish lensing scenes for the flick alongside John Malkovich.